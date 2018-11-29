Rehearsals ramp up for carols

Sara Louise Battery will headline at the Coffs Coast Carols by Candlelight in Brelsford Park on Saturday, December 15.

THE Christmas spirit is alive and kicking in Coffs Harbour with organisers bowled over by the interest of local performers wanting to share the stage at the Coffs Coast Carols by Candlelight to be held in Brelsford Park on Saturday, December 15.

Local performer Sara Louise Battery, who works as a teacher at the Conservatorium, will be one of the headline acts.

She will be joined by Kailey Pallas who has also been turning heads lately on the local music scene and Jennifer Aarts a local blues vocalist.

Organiser John Logan for JLE said a number of performers who made last year's carols a success would also be returning.

"We have held on to Mal Winckle and Shekinah Moye from last year but apart from those two, the whole program is brand new,” John said.

Gold Coast performer Tommy Memphis who is very popular with locals also offered his services

"I've been to Coffs, Sawtell and Woolgoolga many times and I want to give something back to the community,” Tommy said.

The performers will all be backed by a full band.

Also appearing will be several local choirs, Santa will make an appearance and the night will close with a fireworks display.