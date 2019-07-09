Rehab centre gets icy response from nearby residents

COMMUNITY OUTRAGE: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga comes under fire about the location of a drug rehabilitation facility.

THE location of Rockhampton's soon-to-be-built rehabilitation centre has sparked community outrage after its intended whereabouts were made public on Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga's Facebook page.

Riverside Waters estate managing director Mark Birkbeck made the Facebook post demanding Mrs Lauga told residents the truth.

"Brittany, you need to come clean to the residents of Riverside Estate and Edenbrook," Mr Birkbeck wrote.

He said Mrs Lauga must admit she positioned the "drug rehab centre placed right next door to hundreds of families and children with absolutely zero public consultation".

"What an insult to all the families of this area," Mr Birkbeck said.

"They have very good reason to be outraged."

Within minutes, Mrs Lauga defended her actions saying she asked for all landowners to be informed.

"The site hasn't yet been announced by Queensland Health but I did ask for all landowners to be notified," Mrs Lauga wrote.

"This is a centre that the community has called for multiple times and over 50 sites were considered."

Three weeks ago, Mrs Lauga was pressured by state opposition leader Deb Frecklington to reveal the location of the drug rehabilitation centre - she refused but said it was not located in a residential area.

This is an ongoing story.