REGISTER HERE: Jets to train rookies in Coffs clinic

TOP CLASS: The Newcastle Jets took on Melbourne City in a football double header at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Friday, January 27, 2017.

THE Newcastle Jets Hyundai A-League squad will play host to 200 young footballers in Coffs Harbour.

A training session in September will be part of the club's Jets:PLAY program, which is run in partnership with the Club's Major Community Partner, Greater Bank.

It is the fifth year the Jets full Hyundai A-League squad and coaching staff have conducted junior clinics in regional NSW.

The Jets will touch down in Coffs Harbour on Thursday, September 5, where the squad will host a free Jets:PLAY clinic at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park for boys and girls aged between five and 14 years.

The Jets:PLAY clinics include learning football skills and drills with the players plus every child receives a Greater Bank goody bag and free sausage sizzle afterwards.

Newcastle Jets Chief Executive Officer, Lawrie McKinna, said that the Club is looking forward to continuing to engage with football fans beyond the Hunter region.

"With Greater Bank's backing and the additional support of North Coast Football, we are delighted to bring our Newcastle Jets players and their skills to the Coffs Harbour community," McKinna said.

"Over the past four years, the Jets:PLAY program, fuelled by Greater Bank, has provided a great chance for us to meet many of our Members and fans in their backyard, and generally spread the word of the game and our Club to the wider community."

"The Jets:PLAY clinics will be a chance for young footballers in Coffs Harbour to meet their Newcastle Jets football heroes and learn invaluable skills and knowledge from them."

Greater Bank Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Matt Hingston, said that the partnership with the Newcastle Jets, which is now in it's fifth year, provides an important platform for the bank to connect with customers in its key regional markets.

"Greater Bank has been servicing customers in Northern NSW for more than 30 years and visiting regional areas helps us to connect with the people and communities that support us," Mr Hingston said.

"We are delighted to again partner with the Newcastle Jets to take the PLAY program to regional centres and give the next generation of football stars the opportunity to receive coaching from their football heroes in their home town."

To register a child to take part in the Jets:PLAY clinics in Coffs Harbour click here.

2019 Jets:Play clinic fuelled by Greater Bank

Thursday, 5 September Jets:PLAY Clinic

Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park, Coffs Harbour

4:00pm (registrations from 3:30pm)