Register for your safety

Rachel Vercoe
7th Mar 2017 6:30 PM
Make sure your EPIRB is registered.
Make sure your EPIRB is registered.

THE importance for boat owners to register their EPIRB was highlighted after rescue resources were activated for a false alarm.

EPIRBs, Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon, are used to alert search and rescue services in the event of an emergency.

An emergency distress beacon was picked up at the weekend by satellites, notifying the Australian Maritime Safety Authority during hazardous sea conditions.

The position of the beacon was put down to an area off the Sandon River and resulted in the activation of the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter from Lismore, a Marine Rescue vessel from Wooli and Water Police from Coffs Harbour.

The operation of the resources cost more than $30,000.

By the time the search assets arrived in the area, the EPIRB had been deactivated.

The EPIRB was found to be unregistered meaning there was no indication of who the owner of the boat was or what type of boat they were looking for.

After searching the area and finding nothing, the search was called off.

Subsequent inquiries made by Water Police from information supplied by local resources led them to a vessel at Minnie Water where the EPIRB that was activated was found on board from the unique identifier transmitted by all EPIRBs.

The owner of the boat was spoken to by Water Police and was issued a number of infringement notices under the Marine Safety Regulations.

"We're asking all boat owners to make sure their EPIRBs are registered with AMSA," Water Police Sergeant Don Stewart said.

All boats are required to have an EPIRB onboard if they travel any further than two nautical miles off shore.

It's important to register them so rescue organisations know the boat and person they are looking for.

Coffs Coast Advocate
