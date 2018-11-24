Region's kindy kids ready for big school

Billabong Kids Central

I called into Billabong Kids Central last week to drop off some certificates for those going to big school next year.

This time in a child's development is very important, we are fortunate to have such wonderful facilities as Billabong in our community.

Royal commission

I have called for a royal commission with terms of reference covering the alleged misuse of market power by Australia's supermarkets, and petrol retailing in Australia.

I hear enough stories from our farmers and processors that warrant a royal commission into our major supermarkets.

The allegations of misuse of market power, unconscionable conduct and the use of unfair contract terms must be investigated by a royal commission.

With petrol retailing, I am sick of regional and country retail petrol prices being higher than city prices. It is not unusual for there to be a 20-30 cent per litre differential.

This is not explainable by transport costs or any other cost input.

Pacific Highway

The $4.95billion duplication of the Pacific Highway between Woolgoolga and Ballina is now more than halfway complete.

About 75per cent of the earthworks have been completed and more than 35 out of the 170 bridges have been constructed.

In addition, 55per cent of the 8500 pre-cast concrete pieces to build bridges have now been delivered to the site.

This important highway upgrade will reduce fatalities and cut travel times.