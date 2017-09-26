Region's first PET/CT scanner now available in Coffs

Locals no longer need to travel long distances to receive a PET/CT scan, which allows doctors to diagnose and monitor cancers.

THE region's first-ever PET/CT scanner, which is able to detect cancer, is now available in Coffs Harbour.

Local patients and doctors now have access to the advanced diagnostic imaging technology following the opening of the new I-MED Radiology at the Coffs Specialist Centre, which will have its formal opening this Thursday.

The clinic began running its services in July, following an investment of more than $4 million.

The PET/CT scanner is worth around $2 million, and is already improving doctors' ability to diagnose and monitor cancers and allow them to accurately assess how organs and tissues in the body are functioning.

The closest PET/CT scanner available prior to this was in Lismore, meaning locals no longer need to travel long distances.

Nola Ford, Regional Manager for I-MED Radiology, said the company has a long standing commitment to investing in high end technology with three clinics servicing the Coffs Coast.

"I-MED Radiology has invested over $4 million in the last 12 months towards improving our service in the Coffs Coast alone,” Ms Ford said.

"We employ 700 people across the state, with around 60 of those working locally.

"Our new Coffs clinic and machinery is just part of this investment and provides our community with much needed services and some of the most advanced diagnostic imaging technology available.”

The new clinic will be formally 'opened' this Thursday at 5.30pm, and will be officiated by Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser.

"We are thrilled to be able provide the local community with the same calibre of world class medical care as that offered in our capital cities. It enables our doctors to deliver improved diagnosis for multiple conditions, ensuring effective treatment plans can be put into place sooner,” said Ms Ford.

"This ultimately results in better patient outcomes.”