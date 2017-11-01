Property

Regional NSW house prices grow faster than Sydney

Regional NSW house price growth is outpacing Sydney
Regional NSW house price growth is outpacing Sydney Purestock
Melissa Martin
by

THE growth in house prices in regional NSW is outpacing Sydney.

While the actual price of homes is vastly different between the city and country cousins, the rate at which regional prices are increasing is now showing a stronger growth trend than Sydney

Dwelling values across regional New South Wales are up 9.7% over the past twelve months. Sydney values have grown by 7.7% during the same period and actually fell by 0.6% during the last quarter.

Tim Lawless from CoreLogic said the strong regional growth is largely being led by the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region where prices have grown a substantial 14.6% and the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven region where prices are up 13.6%.

"Growth has rippled away from the Sydney metro area as affordability challenges constrain demand. Buyers are attracted to the lower price points and lifestyle opportunities of the adjacent areas where commuting is still an option.”

Topics:  corelogic real estate regional nsw

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Low pressure system gives our waves plenty of power

Low pressure system gives our waves plenty of power

LARGE and powerful surf that to affect the Coffs Coast throughout the rest of today as well as tomorrow.

Coffs in top ten breakdown suburbs

Shane Weston from NRMA battery testing at Woolgoolga.

Coffs Harbour among top ten breakdown suburbs in NSW.

ALDI MADNESS: Magnums of French wine go on sale

Just your friendly, neighbourhood magnum of French champagne.

Investors swoop on sizzling Coffs commercial market

SOLD: This commercial building has sold for $5.175-million.

Local building sold for more than $5-million

Local Partners

PRIME INDUSTRIAL SHED...

42 Marcia Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $725,000 (+GST) if...

This industrial shed is approximately 625sqm under roof and the land size is 689sqm; located in the popular Marcia Street industrial area of Coffs Harbour. This...

A place to call home...

12 Farrell Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

Enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with all the hard work already done! This beautifully finished contemporary home offers you the opportunity to secure a property...

Nothing to do but enjoy!...

10 Kinchela Avenue, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $449,000 ...

This spacious, light and bright three bedroom home has so much to offer! Close to everything, three generous bedrooms, handy 2-way bathroom off the main bedroom...

Tranquil Reserve Setting

10 Jane Circuit, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 1 $410,000

If you are chasing some privacy, look no further. This home is bound on 2 sides by a leafy nature reserve, meaning there is only 1 direct neighbour! This would be...

Neat, Sweet, Beginners Treat

3 Bacon Close, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $410,000

Set in a desirable cul-de-sac, this neat & tidy home offers the perfect solution for the first home buyer or retiree to settle in close proximity to local schools...

Immaculate &amp; Modern

6 Baldwin Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $579,000

Immaculate & spacious throughout, combining quality finishes & a practical modern design,this family friendly address is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and leaves...

Brand New Boutique Apartments!

1-10/81 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Upon...

Astoria has been designed by award winning "g2 architects" and brings a refreshing design to the Coffs Coast. On offer are eight apartments and two penthouses...

First home buyer opportunity...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $450,000

Free Stamp Duty for first home buyers! Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00...

Ready to start building.......

Lot 31 Kumbaingeri Close, Moonee Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $320,000

Tucked away right at the very end of a cul-de-sac, boarded by a leafy green outlook is this 2.5 acre parcel of flat, ready to build on land. Positioned in the...

Semi rural atmosphere, beach lifestyle close by...

34 Poynten Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 3 2 $620,000 ...

Searching for that relaxing tranquil lifestyle whilst not wanting to lose the beach proximity? Then this is the home for you! Set on 3626m2 of land is this four...

Want to wake up to this view every day?

A chance to live in Coffs icon

Want to build but can't find land?

The view from new the new land release at The Summit

New land release hits the market

The Block: Dave Hughes' family 'mortified' by $3m buy

Dave Hughes’ family isn’t so thrilled about his winning Block bid.

“I didn’t think he’d end up buying it either.”

QLD set for double-digit property growth

John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents has released the annual McGrath Report — his view on the Australian residential property market and top suburb picks. Pic supplied.

SEQ house prices are tipped to grow by up to 20 per cent