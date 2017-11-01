Regional NSW house prices grow faster than Sydney

THE growth in house prices in regional NSW is outpacing Sydney.

While the actual price of homes is vastly different between the city and country cousins, the rate at which regional prices are increasing is now showing a stronger growth trend than Sydney

Dwelling values across regional New South Wales are up 9.7% over the past twelve months. Sydney values have grown by 7.7% during the same period and actually fell by 0.6% during the last quarter.

Tim Lawless from CoreLogic said the strong regional growth is largely being led by the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region where prices have grown a substantial 14.6% and the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven region where prices are up 13.6%.

"Growth has rippled away from the Sydney metro area as affordability challenges constrain demand. Buyers are attracted to the lower price points and lifestyle opportunities of the adjacent areas where commuting is still an option.”