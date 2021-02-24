Regional housing crisis a ‘champagne problem’: Barilaro

The Deputy Premier John Barilaro has given people a lesson in positive thinking by describing the housing crisis as a "champagne problem".

With much of regional NSW, in particular coastal towns, struggling to cope with an influx of people looking for a sea-change, Mr Barilaro said it was not long ago he was discussing the "demise of regional NSW" following the devastating droughts and bushfires.

Mr Barilaro said the "unexpected growth" was a positive.

"I call this a champagne problem - these are the problems you want," he said.

"12 to 15 months on it's the opposite … It's a new renaissance for regional NSW and we have to resolve not just residential housing but social housing (issues)."

"It's a big issue and isn't going to be fixed by any one tier of government and it's time that all three levels come together and find a solution."

DON'T FORGET: Activate your free subscription to The Daily Telegraph

Mr Barilaro appeared to take a swipe at local governments by saying "unfortunately we haven't seen development happen at the rate we probably need to" a sentiment that had been echoed by Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh in recent days in regards to the housing crisis.

Mr Singh and Coffs Harbour City Council are at odds over the rate of development applications being processed in recent years and Mr Singh has said not enough DAs are being approved for new homes.

Tents erected near the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

Comparing Coffs Harbour's record to that of Port Macquarie, Mr Singh said approvals were higher down south, prompting Council's Director of Sustainable Communities, Chris Chapman to release new figures showing approvals were once again on the up after COVID-19.

Housing has become a hot-button issue for the Coffs Coast with rents increasing dramatically, homelessness on the rise and competition among house-hunters becoming more fierce.

In the last six months, the town of Toormina broke in to the top ten for rental increases across regional Australia and Coffs Harbour saw the second largest quarterly growth in house prices in the country.