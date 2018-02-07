Regional homes are hot property

REGIONAL NSW has shown the highest rate of annual capital gains in property in the country.

According to CoreLogic's January hedonic home value index, annual gains in regional NSW were 6.8 per cent.

However the quarterly trend did ease and CoreLogic's Tim Lawless said if the trend continues to weaken, it's likely regional Victoria will take over as the fastest growing regional market on an annual basis.

The national combined dwellings index posted a modest 0.3 per cent fall in January, taking dwelling values 0.7 per cent lower since their recent peak in September last year.

Dwelling value falls were most evident across the capital city regions, with the combined capitals index down half a per

cent over the month, while the combined regional areas of Australia continued to see values edging higher, up 0.2 per cent in January.

The combined regional markets have now recorded a stronger monthly change in values relative to the combined capital cities over each of the past four months.