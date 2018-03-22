Regional growth fund open for business

GETTING STARTED: John McVeigh (right) discusses a project with Luke Hartsuyker and local businessman Dave Reynolds.

HAILED as a "game changer” for the bush the $272 million Regional Growth Fund is open for the first stage of applications.

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government, John McVeigh, said he is willing to look at any project with capacity for major transformation.

"I encourage regional communities to think big when it comes to projects,” he said.

"The fund is an open invitation to everyone eligible who believes in regional and remote Australia to partner with the Coalition Government to support positive change for the future.”

The RGF will provide grants of $10 million or more for big ticket projects that support long-term economic growth and create jobs.

To be competitive projects must score highly against all three criteria including job creation, drive economic growth and build stronger regional communities.

Selection of projects will be undertaken in two stages.

Stage one requires submission of an initial application for competitive assessment, closing 5pm, April 27.

Stage two is for the submission of a full business case which will only be required of those who pass first muster.

Requests for support for suitable projects may be made to Regional Development Mid North Coast sending an email to innovation@rdamnc.org.au