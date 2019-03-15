Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare today revealed regional and remote Australians use drug and alcohol treatment services at a higher rate than their metro counterparts.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare today revealed regional and remote Australians use drug and alcohol treatment services at a higher rate than their metro counterparts. Patrick Sison
Health

Regional drug users face higher death rate than metro users

15th Mar 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian Institute of Health and Welfare today revealed regional and remote Australians use drug and alcohol treatment services at a higher rate than their metro counterparts.

In a new report titled Alcohol and other drug use in regional and remote Australia: consumption, harms and access to treatment 2016-17, the institute highlights higher rates of alcohol and other drug treatment outside of major cities, with about one in every 153 people seeking treatment in regional and remote areas,

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Moira Hewitt said those seeking treatment outside of metro areas also generally travelled longer to do so.

"In over a quarter of drug and alcohol treatment episodes involving people in regional and remote areas, the client travelled one hour or longer, compared with about one in 10 clients in major cities," she said.

The report also shows regional and remote drug users face a higher rate of drug-induced deaths than in major cities. The rate increased from 5.1 deaths per 100,000 in 2008 to 7.2 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017.

Despite the disadvantage faced by remote drug users, rates of recent drug use sat at about 16 per cent in major cities and regional and remote areas. The type of illicit drug used varied, metro drug users favouring ecstasy and cocaine.

Ms Hewitt said by bringing together data from a range of sources, the report supported better understanding of disparities in alcohol and other drug use and treatment across Australia.

"The report is an important resource to inform policies and programs to reduce the harms that may result from the use of alcohol and other drugs," she said.

drugs drug users editors picks health mackay drugs
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Woman to stand trial over alleged rape of young teen

    premium_icon Woman to stand trial over alleged rape of young teen

    News A WOMAN accused of raping an under-age girl has been granted bail ahead of her trial.

    Wild goats make highway their home

    premium_icon Wild goats make highway their home

    News Highway interchange has become the haunt of feral goats.

    No breeding in dolphins' future

    premium_icon No breeding in dolphins' future

    News Reproduction will be no longer be part of their lives

    Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    premium_icon Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    News It's all systems go for Woopi's new surf life saving club.