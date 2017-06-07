Regional business start-ups under the microscope

THE NSW Parliament's Committee on Investment, Industry and Regional Development is looking into ways to support business start-ups in regional NSW.

Nationals MP and committee chair Katrina Hodgkinson said as this entrepreneurial ecosystem of innovaters continues to grow, government must play a part with ecouragement.

"More than 20% of founders live in regional areas with the growth trending towards regional NSW,” she said.

"It is paramount there is support for these business communities in their early stages.”

Start-ups are projected to create more than half a million jobs across Australia over the coming decades according to a report from Universities Australia and Startup Muster.

"We'll be looking at what support is available at the moment both within and outside NSW and how we can make it easier for regional start-ups to get up and running.

"The committee will be looking at the effectiveness of state government policies and programs and new initiatives to reduce barriers to entry for start-up businesses.”

The committee is inviting submissions from the public with a closing date of Friday, July 21.