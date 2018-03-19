Regional agri-business opportunities open with Israel

BUSINESS LINKS: Blue River Group's Craig Shapiro believes regional business have a lot to gain from joint ventures in Israel.

A NEW program to connect innovation ventures in Australia and the State Of Israel is receiving venture capital to make it appealing to regional businesses and organisations.

NSW Government grants of up to $250,000 are available under the NSW-Israel Research And Development Tech Innovation Program with agricultural businesses particularly suited.

Chief executive of Blue River Group, Craig Shapiro, said his company is already working with Israeli businesses to develop and commercialise new agri and food technologies.

"This program has great potential to nurture research and development connections,” he said.

"Israel is a leader in innovation across several sectors including agricultural areas like irrigation, plant genetics, horticulture and dairy productivity.”

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said applications for the second round of funding are welcome.

"The program aims to connect innovative organisations encouraging collaboration in technology development to promote economic growth and job creation,” he said.

"The current focus of the program is in areas of cyber security, water management and agri-technology.

"However, applications for projects across all sectors will be considered.”

Applications close on June 7 with those successful advised in November.

For information visit www.industry.nsw.gov.au/israelresearchprogram