Regal visit prior to his Canberra appointment

GOVERNOR of NSW David Hurley and Mrs Linda Hurley will be visiting Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Dorrigo.

The Vice Regal couple will be on the Coffs Coast from Thursday through to Sunday for what will be one of the Governor's last regional visits before he moves to Canberra mid-year to take up the role of Governor-General.

"Linda and I are looking forward to returning to this beautiful part of the Mid North Coast to meet with a range of community organisations and to take in the 11th annual Sergeant Matthew Locke MG Rugby League match in Bellingen on Saturday afternoon. We continue to be inspired by the resilience, creativity and community service that is a hallmark of this region of New South Wales," His Excellency said.

In Port Macquarie, the Vice Regal couple will also meet with the local Youth Advisory Council, visit the Absolutely Everybody Choir of the School of Hard Knocks and meet with volunteers at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

In Coffs Harbour, the Governor and Mrs Hurley will open the newly renovated Coffs Coast Legacy 'Legacy on Victoria' Residential Aged Care Facility, including 'SGT Matthew Locke MG House', before visiting the Junaa Buwa! Centre for Youth Wellbeing.

In Bellingen, the Governor and Mrs Hurley will attend the SGT Matthew Locke MG Charity Football match, with His Excellency to present the shield to the winning team.

Finishing their regional visit in Dorrigo, they'll attend a luncheon at the Dorrigo Memorial RSL Sub-Branch.