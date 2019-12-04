Refused bail: smashed car window and intimidated victim

A Coffs Harbour man has been remanded in custody and charged with a number of offences after becoming aggressive and punching a car window at a gathering where police say "all parties had been drinking".

A Coffs Harbour man has been remanded in custody after an argument got out of hand at a Nana Glen property recently.

Coffs Clarence Police say that on November 25 people had been drinking at a home prior to the argument taking place.

The 33-year-old man became aggressive and punched a car window causing it to smash.

He left the scene and returned a short time later prompting the victim to call the police.

While officers were travelling to the scene the offender broke into the house.

When police arrived they arrested the man and charged him with aggravated break and enter, damage property and two counts of intimidation. He was refused bail to appear in court at a later date.

Carrying a knife and drugs

A 27-year-old Coffs Harbour man was stopped and spoken to by police around 4am on December 2 in Ocean Parade Coffs Harbour.

Police located a knife and methamphetamine.

The man will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 13.

Back behind bars

A 38-year-old Coffs Harbour man was arrested after a short foot pursuit in the Coffs Harbour business area on Friday November 29.

The male was wanted on a revocation of parole. He is currently serving the balance of his sentence (11 months).

Assault and damage to a window

A 46-year-old Coffs Harbour man was arrested in relation to a domestic assault and damage to a window that occurred on the November 29 in Azalea Avenue Coffs Harbour.

The male had been drinking prior to the incident.

He was refused bail and appeared before the Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 1.