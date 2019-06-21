Refugee stories come alive on stage

STORIES TO TELL: Students from Orara, Toormina and Coffs Harbour High Schools and Narranga Public School attended workshops over three days at the Conservatorium.

STORIES TO TELL: Students from Orara, Toormina and Coffs Harbour High Schools and Narranga Public School attended workshops over three days at the Conservatorium. TREVOR VEALE

A PROGRAM to bring the stories of refugee students to life on stage has come to Coffs Harbour for the first time.

It culminated with a performance at the Conservatorium of Music on Thursday showcasing the stories of 30 thirty refugee and non-English speaking background students.

The Multicultural Playwright program is run by the NSW Department of Education Arts Unit.

Organiser Catherine Gilholme says the increase in enrolments of students from diverse backgrounds in regional schools meant it was important to broaden the program outside the metropolitan area.

"Very often the students' friends will be aware of their histories, but being able to put those stories into a performance can generate a much wider audience, and with it, a wider understanding,” Catherine said.

Students from Orara High School, Toormina High School, Coffs Harbour High School and Narranga Public School attended workshops over three days at the Conservatorium.

They were guided in developing literacy, scriptwriting, expressive and performance skills by Arts Unit staff and staff from Zeal Theatre.

The participating teachers have been mentored by retired Orara teacher Merryn Crocker, who also coordinated the Coffs Harbour schools' involvement.

The Thursday afternoon performance was live-streamed to the students' schools and home countries.