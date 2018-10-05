Refuel with the best prices

Refuel with the cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast.

Stuart Quinn

DO you need to refuel your car but aren't sure where the cheapest options are on the Coffs Coast?

We've put together a list of the cheapest unleaded, ethanol and diesel prices in Coffs Harbour according to FuelCheck for the day.

Unleaded 91

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (153.9)

- BP Park Beach (157.9)

- Bonville independent (158.9)

Ethanol (E10)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (149.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (154.9)

- Liberty Sapphire Beach (157.9)

Diesel

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (158.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (159.5)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (159.9)