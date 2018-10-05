Refuel with the best prices
DO you need to refuel your car but aren't sure where the cheapest options are on the Coffs Coast?
We've put together a list of the cheapest unleaded, ethanol and diesel prices in Coffs Harbour according to FuelCheck for the day.
Unleaded 91
- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (153.9)
- BP Park Beach (157.9)
- Bonville independent (158.9)
Ethanol (E10)
- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (149.9)
- United Coffs Harbour (154.9)
- Liberty Sapphire Beach (157.9)
Diesel
- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (158.9)
- United Coffs Harbour (159.5)
- Liberty Coffs Harbour (159.9)