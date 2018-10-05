Refuel with the best prices

Menu
Stuart Quinn
Rachel Vercoe
5th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
DO you need to refuel your car but aren't sure where the cheapest options are on the Coffs Coast?

We've put together a list of the cheapest unleaded, ethanol and diesel prices in Coffs Harbour according to FuelCheck for the day.

Unleaded 91

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (153.9)

- BP Park Beach (157.9)

- Bonville independent (158.9)

Ethanol (E10)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (149.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (154.9)

- Liberty Sapphire Beach (157.9)

Diesel

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (158.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (159.5)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (159.9)

