Reforms ensure safe aged care

SENIORS and their families will benefit from significant aged care quality reforms announced by the Federal Government.

Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, said local aged care facilities were doing a tremendous job of caring for our seniors.

"We have wonderful facilities staffed by very dedicated individuals doing a great job to ensure our older Australians get the best care they can receive,” he said.

"These reforms are being introduced to ensure this standard is upheld.”

Aged care regulation, compliance and complaints handing will be brought together in a new and independent Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (ACQSC).

A new performance rating system will be introduced providing access to a comparison tool when selecting aged care providers.

"Ensuring senior Australians and their families have clear, concise information when choosing aged care options is also critical.

"When I speak to people in the community their desire for reform in the aged care sector has been made very clear.”

The establishment ACQSC is in response to the Carnell-Paterson review that found the current aged care regulatory framework does not adequately provide the assurance the community expects.

The new commission will start from January 1, 2019.