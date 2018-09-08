Kelsey Price, founder of Liberty Green Your Story Reducing Chemicals one Lipstick at a time

• Local blogger teaching an eco-beauty class in October to raise awareness on the potential toxic products that we as women use on our skin, hair and body every single day

• I started my journey into green beauty and healthier living after experiencing several chronic health issues during my teenage years

• A sense of wellbeing starts with a good self-care routine, which should be absent of synthetic chemicals and toxic ingredients. There is absolutely no need to be putting your health at risk for the sake of wearing your favourite lipstick or mascara.

• On average, women apply over 300 different synthetic chemicals to their bodies daily.

• The products we are using aren’t required by law to be tested for safety, and many of the ingredients in use have also never been tested. From those ingredients that have been tested, many have health concerns regarding endocrine disruption, organ toxicity, neurological disorders, infertility, birth defects, environmental toxicity, allergens, irritants, neurological toxicity, and carcinogens.

• A lot of people ask me what it is I do, and the fact they are unsure as to what a ‘green beauty blogger’ is tells me that it is important I continue to share my message - that beauty should be without compromise. There are now so many amazing products available that are luxurious, healthy, non-toxic and that also perform just as well as mainstream brands.

• From artificial fragrances, to moisturisers, cleansers, foundation and false eye lashes, there are products out there that contain ingredients that have been scientifically proven as causing long term health effects.

• My concern is that so many women are using these products without being aware of the possible negative impacts they are having on their health. As consumers, our trust is with the

manufacturers, and as women we often don’t have the time to even think about wearing makeup, let alone when we do, actually having to spend hours researching ingredients to make sure what we are putting on our skin is safe. We shouldn’t have to, but unfortunately to make informed decisions, we do.

• I have had experiences in the past where I have mentioned I use an organic shampoo to a hairdresser, only to have her give me a weird look. When I brought the bottle into the salon, she

was stunned at the packaging. I’m not sure what she had envisioned, but she was impressed at how

‘pretty’ the bottle was. It’s funny - a lot of people would assume ‘green beauty’ and ‘organic

skincare’ wouldn’t be as glamorous or luxurious as the ‘mainstream’ brands and it is.

• Organic and green beauty products have come a long way in recent years - and navigating the

world of clean beauty can be a little overwhelming, so I'm doing my best to make it easy for

women to make the switch.

• This process can be daunting as not everything marketed as green, natural or organic is quite what

it claims, but with the information on my blog (Liberty Green) and in my e-book, The Healthy Glow,

my aim is to empower women to confidently make informed choices about the products they use,

that are right for them and for their families.

• Every woman is an individual with different needs and different skin types. I’ve had emails from

Mum’s struggling to navigate the new world of makeup for their teenagers, anxious to make sure

their daughters are taking care of their skin from the get go. A lot of women first start questioning

the ingredients in their products when they are pregnant with their first child. My own mother

had given up wearing makeup because she didn’t like the ingredients in conventional products and

didn’t know where to start.

• The aim of my workshop and masterclass is to provide women and girls of all ages with a fun and

inspiring night, that feels a little glamorous while being informative and educational. We’ll be

exploring skincare for your skin type with naturopath and founder of Edible Beauty Australia, Anna

Mitsios and doing a makeup bag overhaul, removing the toxic products and replacing them with

their green alternatives. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase products they’ve

tried, so they can leave at the end of the evening with an organic, natural beauty kit tailored

specifically to their needs.

• Green or eco beauty really is just a quick and vague summary of what I do. Makeup can be

perceived as superficial by some or something that only certain women do. From skincare routines,

to lip balm to shampoo and nourishing ‘skin food’ it’s about more than a bit of ‘lippy and

mascara.’ Its about providing information to women, so they can make their own choices and treat

their body and their skin with the ingredients they deserve.

