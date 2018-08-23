Reduced speed limits on bridges as safety checks take place

SLOW DOWN: Speeds will be reduced to 40kph as safety checks take place on two bridges in the region.

THE speed limit will be reduced on two bridges in the Coffs Harbour region after an independent report raised safety concerns.

The speed will be reduced from the usual 80kph to 40kph at Lees Bridge on Coramba Road at Poperaperan Creek; and at the Little Nymboida Bridge on Eastern Dorrigo Way.

The new speed limits will apply from Friday following an independent report reviewing bridges on regional roads across the Coffs Harbour City Council area.

Coffs Harbour City Council has taken the action in response to safety concerns raised in the report on load capacities at these two bridges. The speed reduction is expected to be in place for a period of two to three weeks to enable council to undertake further, more detailed structural assessments.

"We don't believe there is a significant immediate risk, however precautions have been implemented to ensure the safety of all road users," acting director of sustainable infrastructure Glenn O'Grady said.

"There may be further delays and contraflow arrangements put in place in the coming weeks to enable more detailed analysis to take place.

"We'd ask for the community's patience while these essential public safety checks are carried out."