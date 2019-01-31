Reduced speed limit on Pacific Highway

There will be changed traffic conditions at the Bray street and Combine street intersections on the Pacific Highway.

TRAFFIC control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour for the next month.

Work will involve upgrading the underground cable infrastructure at the intersection of the highway with Bray street and Orlando street.

Weather permitting, work will start on Monday, February 4 and is expected to be completed by March.

To reduce impact on motorists, work will be carried out between 7pm and 6am, from Sunday to Friday.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.