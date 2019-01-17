Redevelopment gains another injection

NEW CLUBHOUSE: The designs for the new Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Clubhouse.

WATER SPORTS: Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser has announced further funding for the Woolgoolga Surf Club as part of the NSW Government's 2018/19 Surf Club Facility Program.

The club will receive $150,000 to assist with the redevelopment of the clubhouse.

The funding is part of $3.9 million awarded for 24 projects to improve facilities and equipment at surf life saving clubs across NSW.

The $150,000 comes after the Woolgoolga SLSC was granted a $2 million funding package from the NSW Government late last year.

"Surf Life Saving NSW does immensely important work - saving lives and providing opportunities for people of all ages to get fit and healthy,” Mr Fraser said.

"The aim of this program is to increase the availability, standard and quality of surf life saving clubs in NSW for the benefit of their members and the wider community.

"I congratulate Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club on their successful application and look forward to seeing the benefits of this upgrade.

"It gives me great pleasure to assist local surf clubs as they provide a vital service to our community.”

The new facility will be two storeys and is set to feature first aid and training rooms, rescue equipment storage, function spaces, a cafe and an outdoor stage.

The current clubhouse is 86-years-old and is due for an upgrade.