Red Rock resident ready for release

It's time to go home for Franklyn

LOCALS Holdyn and Nick got more than they bargained for fishing at Red Rock early November.

While on the lookout for flathead around Jewfish Point, they noticed a large sea turtle having difficulty swimming and quickly rescued the animal and took it to shore near the boat ramp.

The animal, they nicknamed Franklyn, probably should have been called Frankena, as it was a large, female green sea turtle.

"This animal is an important part of the population in this area,” Dolphin Marine Conservation Park veterinarian Dr Duan March said.

"Only about one in a 1000 green turtles that hatch will make it to this size, so to get Franklyn fixed up and released, ready to breed, is a great achievement.”

The turtle had a large scar down its shell, likely the result of being struck by a boat.

"When she first came in, she made a horrible noise every time she breathed - I think when the boat hit her, it damaged her lungs and gave her a pneumonia. Thankfully, with some antibiotics, she got over that.”

If you would like to wish Franklyn good luck, she is due for release at the Red Rock boat ramp on Sunday at 9am.