Red light cameras for Coffs part of record roads spend

Work crews have today started to install red light cameras at the Pacific Highway intersection with Bray and Orlando Sts. Trevor Veale

FROM life-saving wire rope barriers, audio tactile line markings, to more highway patrol officers in regional areas and red light cameras for Coffs Harbour.

These are just a handful of initiatives being delivered as part of what the Berejiklian Government says it a record road safety package.

The NSW Liberals and Nationals Government has announced a boost of $600 million in additional funding for dedicated road safety improvements and enhanced police enforcement.

The announcement came today as contractors for Roads and Maritime Services began installing red light cameras at the Bray and Orlando St Pacific Highway intersection.

A second set of red light cameras is earmarked for the Combine St Pacific Highway intersection.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the recent increases in the road toll called for further investment in targeted initiatives.

"The cash injection brings the total investment in reducing deaths and serious injuries on NSW roads over the next five years to $1.9 billion," Mr Fraser said.

He said the government is delivering on its Road Safety Plan 2021 priorities, which include:

$640 million to save lives on country roads through infrastructure safety upgrades;

$250 million for enhanced enforcement, including 50 additional highway patrol officers in regional areas, roadside alcohol testing and a doubling of mobile drug testing; and,

$180 million to increase liveability and safety in urban communities through infrastructure safety upgrades for pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.

"We are investing in proven initiatives to lower the road toll. Addressing speeding, drink and drug driving, driver fatigue and pedestrian and cyclist safety," Mr Fraser said.

"But this historic investment can only go so far in reducing road deaths and serious injuries and we need every driver, rider and pedestrian to do their bit by taking responsibility for their actions on the road," he said.

The Pacific Highway intersection with Bray and Orlando Sts will soon have a fixed red light camera mounted above the traffic lights covering the northbound lanes. Trevor Veale

RED LIGHT CAMERAS FOR COFFS HARBOUR.

NEWS the State Government will install Coffs Harbour's first red light cameras at the city's busiest intersection has been welcomed by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers.

The Pacific Highway (Woolgoolga Rd) intersection at the cross of Bray and Orlando Sts rates as one of the busiest for daily traffic movements between Newcastle and Tweed Heads.

Not only that it's one of the busiest intersections for pedestrian crossings at all hours of the day and night.

It is also common to see motorists and truck drivers running an unsafe line between green and red lights like in the image above.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Supervisor for Coffs Clarence Sergeant Jarrod Langan said on any given shift patrolling officers see and respond to two to three red lights offences on the highway through the city.

"There are some misconceptions in respect to what people need to do at traffic lights," Sgt Langan said.

"It is illegal to perform a u-turn at traffic lights unless there is a sign permitting you to do so.

"The other area of concern is the law clearly states you must always bring your vehicle to a stop at an orange, amber or yellow light unless it is unsafe for you to do so.

"Therefore an example of when you can't stop at a yellow/orange light is if you are approaching an intersection and that if you hit your brakes as hard as you can that you will skid through the intersection.

"It's evident that people have a misconception that as long as they are across the line before it turns red they can't be booked. For safety purposes that's not the law."

Motorists caught between the lines of the red light intersection on amber and red lights can be fined $439 with the loss of three points.

Sgt Langan said that because the Bray and Orlando Sts intersection is quite wide, and it takes vehicles longer to cross safely, the timing between the orange and red lights is phased a few seconds longer than Coffs Harbour's shorter traffic light intersections.

The installation of the red light cameras in the northbound lanes will be carried out over four night and 10 day shifts between Monday and Sunday, July 7.

The Pacific Highway cross of Combine St is another busy intersection where red light cameras are being considered on the Coffs Coast.