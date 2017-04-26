25°
Sport

Red-hot putter has Jack in white-hot form

Brad Greenshields | 26th Apr 2017 4:00 AM
HOT STREAK: Jack Pountney has been shooting plenty of low scores of late, including an 8-under 64 at Coffs Harbour on Thursday.
HOT STREAK: Jack Pountney has been shooting plenty of low scores of late, including an 8-under 64 at Coffs Harbour on Thursday. Brad Greenshields

IT'S fair to say Jack Pountney has hit a hot streak on the golf course.

Starting on US Masters Monday two and a half weeks ago, the 18 year-old has played six competition rounds at his home club at Coffs Harbour for an impressive total of 31-under.

That includes an 8-under par 64 on Thursday.

He also played a MNC Pennants match on Sunday where he halved his match with Richie Gallichan, the head golf teaching professional at Bonville, where Pountney figures he "shot a few under”.

What does the left hander attribute his rich vein of form to?

"I swapped to right handed putting,” Pountney said.

"I wasn't putting well enough and my hands got really tense. So I just tried right handed because I naturally am right handed and everything flowed, the tension went.

"It took a while to get my pace and lines right, as it would, but it's slowly just coming along.

"I used to go down to the range and spend most of my time down there but now it's mainly just up and the putting and chipping green.”

Capable of hitting the ball 300 metres with his driver, Pountney said it's the improvement in his short game that is paying off.

"I'm just trying to get my short game really tidy so I don't have to worry about backing my long game all the time,” he said.

"That way if I miss a green I don't have to worry, I can just believe in myself that I can make an up and down.

"That's all I've been doing lately, I've started chipping and putting a lot better as well as pitching and the scores have been showing that.”

Plans involving plenty of travel over the upcoming summer are being made so Pountney can play in tournaments such as the Queensland Amateur and possibly qualifying to play in some professional events as continues to chase his dream of one day being a pro.

"I'm just going to work hard and get ready for them tournaments towards the end of the year,” he said.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour golf club golf jack pountney

