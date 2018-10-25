The major ‘downside’ to cash for cans

The container refund scheme is set to start in a week. Picture: Thinkstock

BRISBANE City Council has vowed to pass on the cost of a container refund scheme to the State Government, amid fears ratepayers could bear the burden of voided recycling contracts.

Council expects about 20 per cent of recyclables placed into the city's yellow-top bins will be affected by the scheme, compromising a valuable income stream for the council.

Under the scheme, residents will receive 10¢ for each recyclable container deposited at depots.

Councils will also be eligible to share a 10¢ refund on containers with their recycling contractors, which would be split 50-50.

These arrangements will last through to mid-2019, when it will then be left to councils and contractors to negotiate how much of the refund they will receive.

Field services committee chairwoman Vicki Howard said the scheme would nullify contracts with council's recycler.

"Council already had six-year contracts in place with its recycler which will essentially be voided - at a potentially huge cost to the people of Brisbane," she said.

A container deposit centre in action at Prestons, Sydney.

"We have concerns that the State Govern­ment is leaving Brisbane ratepayers to carry the can for this rushed implementation."

Cr Howard insisted ratepayers would not foot the bill and council would send any costs straight to the State Government.

Council has accused the State Government of holding back critical details about the scheme just one week before it is expected to begin, sparking concerns it will lead to an impact on ratepayers.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch took a swipe at the council for its "pathetic excuse" to raise rates.

"Councils should be jumping at the opportunity this scheme creates for their residents and their community groups, and the incentives to encourage recycling - not using it as an excuse to raise rates," she said.

"Since 2017, councils and the waste industry have been consulted about these arrangements.

"Any suggestion by Brisbane City Council that they have not been fully informed is entirely incorrect."