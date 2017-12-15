Recycling scam warning from Fair Trading boss

WAITING STILL: No news yet on when the next reverse vending machine will appear on the Coffs Coast.

RIP off merchants beware.

Unscrupulous retailers and distributors who use the NSW Government's Container Deposit Scheme as a false reason to jack up prices will be targeted.

Complaints about misleading price increases have already been flooding in and NSW Fair Trading Commissioner, Rose Webb, said while the scheme will help reduce litter and promote recycling, she is not prepared to have consumers be confused into paying more than they should.

"We are hearing complaints about price increases that exceed the costs of the scheme to businesses,” she said.

"Traders should not be using the opportunity to increase prices by more than these costs and then blame it all on the scheme.

"There have also been reports of consumers being told the scheme caused a price increase when the relevant containers aren't even eligible for a refund.”

As a guide, the following are not eligible for return deposits and should not be surcharged:

Plain or unflavoured milk or milk substitute containers whether cartons, glass or plastic; flavoured milk containers one litre or more; pure fruit or vegetable juice containers one litre or more; glass containers for wine and spirits casks with plastic bladders in boxes; casks for water one litre or more; sachets for wine 250ml or more; containers for cordials, concentrated fruit or vegetable juices; registered health tonics.

"This misleading conduct could be a breach of Australian consumer law.

"NSW Fair Trading will take a stand against any traders who take advantage of consumers to make an unethical quick dollar.

"As the deposit scheme applies to containers with water, soft drink or other beverages, this is something that can affect all members of the community.

"If price increases are being wrongly attributed to the scheme, I encourage you to contact NSW Fair Trading so we can look into it.”

At present the only North Coast drop off point is at Woolworths, Woolgoolga.

No advice is available as to when further deposit locations will be available apart from one currently under construction in Lismore.

To contact NSW Fair Trading go to www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au or phone 13 32 20.