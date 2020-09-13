Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Flames burn through Tarkeeth Forest as part of Forestry Corporation's logging operation in 2017.
Flames burn through Tarkeeth Forest as part of Forestry Corporation's logging operation in 2017.
Environment

Recovering forest being used for ‘bioenergy experiment’

Janine Watson
13th Sep 2020 2:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Concerns have been raised about the use of timber from the Tarkeeth State Forest to create bioenergy.

Located 2km south of Bellingen and 30km south-east of Coffs Harbour the Tarkeeth State Forest is 1450 hectares in size.

The Bellingen Environment Centre (BEC) says the use of timber resources from the forest to produce what is being billed as clean energy is a deadly combination bound to end with dire consequences for our land, water, wildlife and forests.

The Forestry Corporation has confirmed that resources from the Tarkeeth State Forest are being sold to a bioenergy plant but says it's only the residue left from harvesting operations.

"The Tarkeeth plantation harvesting operation is generating sawlogs and poles for local industry to mill into products needed by the community, especially in the post-fire rebuilding effort," a Forestry Corporation spokesperson said.

"The residue is what's left over after these high value products are recovered and some of the residue is being sold to a bioenergy plant.

"Removing the residue will reduce the amount of post-harvest burning which needs to be undertaken in the forest to ensure fuel loads are kept under control and minimise the impacts and risk of fire on the local community."

Protesters outside the Forestry Corporation building in Coffs Harbour in July last year.
Protesters outside the Forestry Corporation building in Coffs Harbour in July last year.

But the Bellingen Environment Centre (BEC) says the forest is worth millions of dollars to the tourist industry; bringing visitors from across the nation and around the world.

The BEC understands the timber being used from Tarkeeth for what they term the 'bioenergy experiment' is going to the Broadwater Mill near Byron Bay.

"Part of the process of harvesting for biofuels includes dragging trees roots from the ground, wood chipping on site, and trucking them to Broadwater Mill," Caroline Joseph from the BEC said.

"The resulting extreme erosion caused through this brutal process is a disgrace and a threat to the health of our rivers and estuary.

"Cape Byron Power own plants at Broadwater and further north at Condon and run two 30 Mega Watt Biomass Powers Stations on the NSW North Coast. Together these form one of the largest renewable base load generators in Australia."

The BEC believes the biofuel Industry is wiping out any chance of survival or regeneration of our remaining Native Forests.

"Burning trees to make electricity is unsustainable."

But the Forestry Corporation has downplayed the concerns saying biomass is not the reason for the harvesting, rather a way to deal with the residues as an alternative to burning in situ.

They have also downplayed concerns that their operations are being increasingly subsidised by the Government.

"The Hardwood Forests Division, which manages operations in both native forests and hardwood plantations, has returned a profit for the last five years and operations are not subsidised by the Government."

More Stories

bellingen bioenergy coffs harbour logging nsw forestry corporation
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic end to search for missing Northern Rivers man

        Premium Content Tragic end to search for missing Northern Rivers man

        Breaking THE 37-year-old man was last seen in Kyogle about 11am on Thursday August 13.

        ‘You’ve done nothing’: Family furious over teen suicide inaction

        Premium Content ‘You’ve done nothing’: Family furious over teen suicide...

        News Sister of 14yo who suicided says government failed to take action

        50+ PHOTOS: Rising stars face off in nine goal CPL thriller

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Rising stars face off in nine goal CPL thriller

        Soccer Sawtell Scorpions welcome a well-drilled North Coast FC in a battle for the ages

        Munro looking to make it First Time Lucky in Urunga Cup

        Premium Content Munro looking to make it First Time Lucky in Urunga Cup

        Horses Coffs trainer has nose in front as gold-star gallopers line up for top feature in...