Records tumble as Coffs Coast swimmers represent

Coffs Harbour Swimming Club took out the Club Championship at the North Coast Swimming Long Course Division 1 Championships at Banora Point on the weekend.

Coffs Harbour Swimming Club took out the Club Championship at the North Coast Swimming Long Course Division 1 Championships at Banora Point on the weekend.

A SWARM of Coffs Harbour competitors have helped the club win the regional championships at the weekend.

Boasting a contingent of 49 swimmers, the Coffs Harbour Swimming Club came out on top by 500 points in the Swimming North Coast Long Course Championships at Banora Point.

With COVID-19 restrictions in mind, qualifying times were cut, spectators were restricted and a Division 2 was brought in, with four Coffs Coast swimmers winning their age group against some tough opposition from Trinity Lismore, Alstonville and Kingscliff.

Coffs Harbour’s Coco Becker, Luke Wilson and Isaac Ryan came out on top in their respective classes, with Sawtell’s Riley Andrews joining them.

The Tim Mullens Memorial, for the winner of the 13s 100 freestyle, was won by Angus Smyth from Alstonville who was also the fastest.

Bailey Ehsman from Woolgoolga Swimming Club at the Swimming North Coast Division 1 Championships.

The Rex Clarke Memorial Trophy was won by Alstonville who were placed first in the Mixed Open Medley Relay.

There were 23 records broken on the Sunday with a similar number on the Saturday.

AGE CHAMPIONS

Girls

9s – Coco Becker, Coffs Harbour.

10s – Myla Naylor, Kingscliff

11s – Piper Phillips, Trinity Lismore

12s – Eva Keen, Forster

13s – Bella Teale, Trinity Lismore

14s – Riley Andrews, Sawtell

15s – Sophie Mayes, Trinity Lismore

16s – Pheobe Bentley, Port Macquarie

17s – Josie Charlton, Kemspey

Multi Class – McKinley Arnison, Lismore Workers and Claire McIntosh, Laurieton

Distance Point Score – 13s Millie Edwards-Bradshaw Trinity Lismore and 14s Madeline Ewing, Alstonville

Boys

Age Champions

9s – Luke Wilson, Coffs Harbour

10s – Timothy Wellim, Kingscliff

11s – Isaac Ryan, Coffs Harbour

12s – Harrison Tancred, Forster

13s – Angus Smyth, Alstonville

14s – Bailey Whitton, Laurieton

15s – Max Farrell, Kempsey

16s – Adam Grant, Kempsey

17s – Declan Sutton, Macksville

Multi Class – Ben Auckram, Lismore Workers.

Distance point score – 13s Angus Smyth, Alstonville and 14s Mitchell Hickey, Trinity Lismore