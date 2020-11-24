Records tumble as Coffs Coast swimmers represent
A SWARM of Coffs Harbour competitors have helped the club win the regional championships at the weekend.
Boasting a contingent of 49 swimmers, the Coffs Harbour Swimming Club came out on top by 500 points in the Swimming North Coast Long Course Championships at Banora Point.
With COVID-19 restrictions in mind, qualifying times were cut, spectators were restricted and a Division 2 was brought in, with four Coffs Coast swimmers winning their age group against some tough opposition from Trinity Lismore, Alstonville and Kingscliff.
Coffs Harbour’s Coco Becker, Luke Wilson and Isaac Ryan came out on top in their respective classes, with Sawtell’s Riley Andrews joining them.
The Tim Mullens Memorial, for the winner of the 13s 100 freestyle, was won by Angus Smyth from Alstonville who was also the fastest.
The Rex Clarke Memorial Trophy was won by Alstonville who were placed first in the Mixed Open Medley Relay.
There were 23 records broken on the Sunday with a similar number on the Saturday.
AGE CHAMPIONS
Girls
9s – Coco Becker, Coffs Harbour.
10s – Myla Naylor, Kingscliff
11s – Piper Phillips, Trinity Lismore
12s – Eva Keen, Forster
13s – Bella Teale, Trinity Lismore
14s – Riley Andrews, Sawtell
15s – Sophie Mayes, Trinity Lismore
16s – Pheobe Bentley, Port Macquarie
17s – Josie Charlton, Kemspey
Multi Class – McKinley Arnison, Lismore Workers and Claire McIntosh, Laurieton
Distance Point Score – 13s Millie Edwards-Bradshaw Trinity Lismore and 14s Madeline Ewing, Alstonville
Boys
Age Champions
9s – Luke Wilson, Coffs Harbour
10s – Timothy Wellim, Kingscliff
11s – Isaac Ryan, Coffs Harbour
12s – Harrison Tancred, Forster
13s – Angus Smyth, Alstonville
14s – Bailey Whitton, Laurieton
15s – Max Farrell, Kempsey
16s – Adam Grant, Kempsey
17s – Declan Sutton, Macksville
Multi Class – Ben Auckram, Lismore Workers.
Distance point score – 13s Angus Smyth, Alstonville and 14s Mitchell Hickey, Trinity Lismore