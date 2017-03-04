28°
Record triathlon numbers off and racing

4th Mar 2017 4:30 AM
GREAT TRI: Record entry numbers for this weekend's bcu Coffs Tri is sure to see the start line at Jetty Beach full of triathletes.
GREAT TRI: Record entry numbers for this weekend's bcu Coffs Tri is sure to see the start line at Jetty Beach full of triathletes.

THIS weekend's bcu Coffs Tri has attracted a record number of entrants, with 930 individuals lining up for the various races over the weekend, starting at 1pm today.

Organisers are thrilled to see the increase in numbers from the inaugural event in 2013 which attracted 550 participants.

"We've had a huge increase in the number of competitors in the Standard distance event with a record of 360 individual competitors taking part in the 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run,” event director Sinclair Black said.

There's also 50 teams registered with many entrants representing local businesses including the C.ex Group, bcu, Faircloth & Reynolds, RETRO, hit105.5 and Hair at the Promenade.

The RETRO teams will be the ones to watch as they are stacked with many local athletes who are champions in their chosen disciplines, including swimmers Tahlia Kollen, Amanda Zerbe and Kai Onley, cyclist Chris Jahnz and runners Leah Fitzgerald and Rodney Koopmans.

The Standard distance event has attracted some big names in the sport all vying for the $4,500 to be shared between the fastest three males and females.

Last year's winner Lyndsey Wall will have some strong competition from Daniel Stein and Ryan Constance who both finished on the podium in 2016.

All eyes will be on Ryan Fisher who was part of the Australia Triathlon team at the Rio Olympics last year.

Organisers are delighted that the event has attracted so many experienced athletes but are just as happy to see lots of children, families and local businesses taking part.

"Many of the competitors will be doing their very first triathlon and it's encouraging to see that not only are the locals supporting this community event but that people are travelling from all over Australia to take part,” Black said.

"There are even competitors coming from as far as Vietnam and Israel to experience the event and all Coffs has to offer.”

About 250 children will line up for the bcu Coffs KIDS Tri, with events commencing at 1pm today. The Enticer and Standard distance races start at 7am tomorrow.

Spectators are encouraged to come and cheer on the competitors, with the best vantage point from the Coffs Jetty. Parking is available on the northern side of the Marina Dr/Jordan Esplanade roundabout.

Organisers urge those affected by the road closures to exercise patience and allow extra travel time in the interests of competitor safety.

For more information about race start times and road closures, go to www.villagesports.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs tri triathlon

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

