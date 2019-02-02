Record smashed as brief shower provides little relief

RAIN IS NEEDED: All over Northern NSW the ground is beginning to crack up.

YESTERDAY'S rain was a welcome sight for residents on the North Coast, with Coffs Harbour in particular not having a decent fall since mid-December.

One month into 2019 and Coffs Harbour has already altered the Bureau of Meteorology record books, recording it's driest ever January.

Less than 1mm, 0.8mm to be exact, was recorded throughout the month at BOM's official station at the Coffs Harbour Airport.

The previous lowest recorded rainfall in January was 11.8mm in 1994.

January is typically one of the wetter months for the region.

Historically Coffs Harbour's mean rainfall for the month is 187.5mm, with the lowest 10 per cent of recordings 39.6mm or less.

Dorrigo also had a very lean January; the 29.5mm the town received is only 11 per cent of it's January average.

Friday's rainfall was patchy across town, with the Coffs Harbour Airport only recording 1.8mm.

All of the water was soaked up instantly by the extremely dry ground, with very few puddles laying dormant.

BOM is forecasting possible showers for the remainder of the weekend, with rain a chance of again returning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

January was a brutal month for NSW as a whole, as the mean, maximum and minimum temperature for the month were all the highest on record statewide.

It was particularity bad for the Northern Rivers, with the majority of the region also recording their lowest rainfall on record.