Record sale after just two days on the market

YOU know a house is hot property when it sells within just two days of hitting the market, setting a new suburb record at the same time.

That's what happened when The Edge Coffs Harbour's Amy Kebby sold a Safety Beach house for $1.425-million last month.

The top price was paid for an original home on 1,849 sqm of beach-front land at 2 Ocean Dr.

"Obviously the location and the size of the block are two of the things that made it such a sought after property; you could actually redevelop it - subject to council approval - to split the block or even put four houses on there."

The view from 2 Ocean Dr, Safety Beach Contrubuted

Amy said strong interest in the property came from as far away as Brisbane, Sydney and Perth, but it was a Byron Bay buyer with family in the area who snapped it up first.

"The property went online on the Wednesday night, I had a phone call on Thursday, they looked at it Friday and actually bought it and exchanged in a week.

"Even though it went under offer I still had people looking at it in case it didn't go through."

It's believed the new owners will renovate the property.

The record sale is significantly higher than the previous residential record for Safety Beach; $1.295-million was paid for a modern five-bedroom home at 18 Ocean Dr in November 2016, while a four-bedroom home at 10 Ocean Dr sold for $1.17-million in 2009.

The sale of 2 Ocean Dr is further proof of the rising popularity of this once overlooked seaside enclave.

The latest CoreLogic Market Trends reveal the median price in Safety Beach is $587,000, a 16.7 per cent rise in the past 12 months and a staggering 38.1 per cent over five years.

Amy said it is just one of many of the Northern Beaches experiencing a surge in prices.

"It's such a great little suburb, just a couple of minutes down to Woolgoolga. It's tucked away from town, but right on the beach. I guess it's a bit like Emerald Beach where prices are also going ahead.

"There are so many people from Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane getting out of the city and coming to suburbs like these and getting something for half the price."