24°
News

THE BIG WET: Lismore tops 300mm in one day

Owen Jacques
| 31st Mar 2017 11:20 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LISMORE has copped more than double its average March rainfall in a single day, with 308mm of driving rains now helping to overwhelm the Wilson River and the city's protective levee.

The northern NSW town's main city street has been transformed into a rushing waterway, with police rescuers already having to brave the torrent to pluck a man to safety he became stranded on a fence.

At least 11,000 in the city are also without power as destructive winds continue through Friday.

FOLLOW OUR CYCLONE DEBBIE STORM COVERAGE FOR UPDATES

Throughout March 2016, Lismore received 139mm, less than half the amount dropped on the town on Thursday and into Friday.

The wettest March endured by Lismore in the past 15 years was in 2009 when 251mm fell on the city, or 50mm less than what fell on the town overnight.

The deluge has forced emergency services to conduct 130 flood rescues overnight, amid warnings that some may die before the waters subside.
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 


NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Mark Morrow said "there could be some very distressing news" as emergency services venture throughout the city.

The unprecendented rains have pushed the Wilson River over the top of the city's $18.9 million levee that stretches 3km and rises more than 11.5m high.

The waters were not enough to top the levee in 2009, when waters reached 10.4m

That was the closest the levee had come to being overcome, until today.

Floodwaters in the town are now topping 11.53m and are thought to be rising.

The city's warning siren sounded at 4.15am, the first time in 12 years, as water flowed into the city's CBD and residents were told to flee.

 

Where the rain fell (in 24 hours to 9am Friday)

Ballina 140

Bellingen 98

Byron bay - 233

Coffs Harbour 126mm

Coolangatta 146

Dunoon 347

Evans head 287

Grafton Airport 86mm

Kyogle 146

Lismore 308mm

Mullumbimby - 362

Tweed Heads -196

Yamba 261mm

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks lismore

Puppuccinos on menu

Puppuccinos on menu

Two-legged and four-legged guests can meet and mingle at hip new place

Police giving back after close call

MEMORIAL: Sgt Mark Andrews and Sgt Jarrod Langan will take part in a remembrance bike ride in the US.

Officer near killed in line of duty on journey to honour the fallen.

NSW LIVE BLOG: We haven't seen rain like this in 30 years

Lismore CBD is seen flooded after the Wilson River breached its banks early Friday, March 31, 2017.

Water was now running over the top of the levee.

Easter weekend chosen for Woolgoolga Fun Runs

This year's Woolgoolga Fun Runs are being held over the Easter long weekend.

Enter Forest Footrace, Seaside Scamper, Beach Bash and Tiny Tot Trot

Local Partners

Police giving back after close call

Sergeant Mark Andrews was the victim of a near-fatal incident in the line of duty, now he is on a journey to honour the fallen.

Fixing it for the Men's Shed

ON THE BUILD: Mayor Denise Knight assists the Coffs Harbour Men's Shed.

From the Mayor's Desk with Denise Knight

What's happening this weekend on the Coffs Coast

Brooke Hanson OAM is ambassador for Coffs Ocean Swims.

A list of events across the Coffs Coast.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Country girls hit the town

Don't miss The McClymonts at C.ex Coffs.

Australia's top rated country group singers come to town.

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Brand new home ready for inspection...

70c Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000

This newly built home offers a golden opportunity to either purchase for investment or live in an idyllic location close to local shops and transport. A three...

The size will surprise...

4/34 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Exciting opportunity to secure this amazing 2 bedroom villa. Perfectly located just a short walk to our major shopping centre and Coffs Harbour main beach. Other...

Nature lovers paradise at Safety Beach!

30 Lake View Avenue, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 $669,000

You'll love the position of this property located towards the peak of Lake View Avenue. A mere 250 metres walk to the beach for swimming, fishing or lazing in the...

Stunning acreage close to CBD...

328 North Boambee Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 2 2 $899,000 ...

Rarely does an opportunity like this come around. An opportunity to purchase a rural property on 21.5 fully fenced acres in the beautiful North Boambee Valley...

Fabulous family home in close-to-everything location...

6 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $479,000 ...

What a great property, a good, solid, well-built home on a hard to find level block in a much sought after street in a very convenient location. Step inside and...

Stunning acreage close to CBD...

328 North Boambee Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

Rural 3 2 2 $899,000 ...

Rarely does an opportunity like this come around. An opportunity to purchase a rural property on 21.5 fully fenced acres in the beautiful North Boambee Valley...

Come live by the sea...

18/77 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $342,500

This spacious two bedroom unit with the perfect north-eastern aspect is located directly across from the sundrenched sandy beaches of Coffs Harbour and is just an...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $499,000 ...

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

Don&#39;t wait too long...

17 Long Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Character, charm and location. This three bedroom home has been loved by the one family for almost 70 years. Located on a level 556 square metre block and only a...

Perfect location to relax and enjoy...

34 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This home is in the perfect location for a family. Only minutes walking distance to Korora's beautiful beaches, metres away from the school and minutes' drive...

Properties sell for more with print

PRINT SELLS: A new report shows using print and online advertising achieves a price 21% higher than online alone.

How much more can can you get for your home by advertising in print?

Once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from best in the biz

TOP AGENT: LJ Hooker Double Bay agent Bill Malouf is a real estate mentor

Top agent to mentor a would-be agent

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Strong demand for houses and units on Coffs Coast

GOLDEN GLOW: This is one of the joys of living on the Coffs Coast, the sun rises past the Jetty at Coffs Harbour.

Sellers have the upper hand as desperate buyers snap up homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!