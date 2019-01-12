Record could tumble as dry weather grips Coffs

NO RAIN IN SIGHT: It's been a warm and dry start to 2019 for the Coffs Coast.

NO RAIN IN SIGHT: It's been a warm and dry start to 2019 for the Coffs Coast. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour has begun 2019 both warm and dry, with the town having not received any rainfall since mid-December.

Gabrielle Woodhouse from the Bureau of Meteorology said the last recorded fall at the airport was on December 22, exactly three weeks ago.

Ms Woodhouse said it's been an uncharacteristically dry January to date.

"Mean rainfall for January is 187.5mm, with the lowest 10 per cent of recordings 39.6mm or less,” she said.

"The lowest recorded rainfall in January for Coffs Harbour was 11.8mm in 1994.”

The mean number of days of rain in January is 15, second to only March, meaning it would nearly have to rain every day for the remainder of the month to be on average.

Ms Woodhouse said the forecast isn't predicting any rain in the near future, but noted it only takes one large rain event to put the town back on average.

"We're looking at possible thunderstorm activity for the elevated regions west of Coffs Harbour (this week).

"Whilst at the moment it doesn't seem likely that it will rain (in Coffs Harbour), that could change easily.”