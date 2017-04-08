Recognition for quality pizza and service

CREATING job opportunities, serving quality food to customers and having fast delivery are only a few reasons behind Coffs Harbour franchisee Leroy Day has been recognised as a strong leader and one of the best in the country.

Currently owning seven Domino's stores including Coffs Harbour and Toormina stores, Mr Day received the highly sought-after Domino's golden eagle award at the annual conference.

Starting out as a delivery boy and working his way up to owning the stores, Mr Day says he is honoured to receive the award.

"The best recognition I can hope for is our customers coming back because of the quality of their last Domino's experience, that's our challenge every day and one we aspire to live up to.”

"Leroy is the epitome of a Dominoid and his relentless drive and dedication to the brand is evident through the success of his stores,” said Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight.

"He is constantly embracing any innovations or improvements that can be made to ensure his customers get a piping-hot pizza and easy, friendly customer service as well as ensuring his team are well trained, motivated and given opportunities to grow their careers.”