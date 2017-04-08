24°
News

Recognition for quality pizza and service

Rachel Vercoe
| 8th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
Award winning Domino's franchisee Leroy Day with managers Krystle Bell and Ryan De Masi.
Award winning Domino's franchisee Leroy Day with managers Krystle Bell and Ryan De Masi. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CREATING job opportunities, serving quality food to customers and having fast delivery are only a few reasons behind Coffs Harbour franchisee Leroy Day has been recognised as a strong leader and one of the best in the country.

Currently owning seven Domino's stores including Coffs Harbour and Toormina stores, Mr Day received the highly sought-after Domino's golden eagle award at the annual conference.

Starting out as a delivery boy and working his way up to owning the stores, Mr Day says he is honoured to receive the award.

"The best recognition I can hope for is our customers coming back because of the quality of their last Domino's experience, that's our challenge every day and one we aspire to live up to.”

"Leroy is the epitome of a Dominoid and his relentless drive and dedication to the brand is evident through the success of his stores,” said Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight.

"He is constantly embracing any innovations or improvements that can be made to ensure his customers get a piping-hot pizza and easy, friendly customer service as well as ensuring his team are well trained, motivated and given opportunities to grow their careers.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  award coffs harbour dominos pizza franchise toormina

Iconic Coffs Harbour resort land up for grabs

Iconic Coffs Harbour resort land up for grabs

THE beach-side surrounds of the Novotel Pacific Bay Resort might soon be changing as 11ha across nine parcels of land are up for sale.

Recognition for quality pizza and service

Award winning Domino's franchisee Leroy Day with managers Krystle Bell and Ryan De Masi.

Local franchisee receives sought-after award.

Wet weather frustrates Coffs Coast Tigers squad

The Coffs Coast Tigers striker Innocent David is hoping his team will play their first match of the North Coast Football season tonight against Urunga.

Coffs Coast Tigers coach desperate to see his team play tonight.

Poor mental health hits tertiary education students

WORRYING NUMBER: Almost 70% of students rated their mental health as poor or fair.

Almost 70% of students rated their mental health as poor or fair

Local Partners

50,000 ways Suncorp lends a helping hand

INSURER Suncorp donates $50,000 and gets on the ground in Lismore to process claims across the region.

Time for an open day

DROP IN: Woopi shed are having an open day.

Come along for unique products.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's happening this weekend on the Coffs Coast

Brooke Hanson OAM is ambassador for Coffs Ocean Swims.

A list of events across the Coffs Coast.

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

THE opening credits to the longest-running music TV show in the world (still on air) may also be the cheapest.

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

NEW LISTING

4/41 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $299,000

Premium location, solid construction and generous layout mean this 2 bedroom townhouse will appeal to investors and owner-occupiers alike. The open plan design...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $465,000 ...

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

Forget building! Now you can have &quot;Brand New&quot; with all the hard work already done.

Lot 5 Forest View Close, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Currently under construction and to be completed with many additional upgrades this brand new home is sure to satisfy both the style of the modern buyer and the...

Beautiful beach suburb, lifestyle at its best...

13 Kelly Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Beautiful Corindi Beach is an idyllic location with a village atmosphere. Lifestyle in this location could not be better. Beach walks, fishing or lunch at the...

STYLISH CLASSIC BEACH HOUSE

40 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $649,000

From the moment you enter this dual level home you will notice the fine attention to detail and the warm welcoming feel this beautifully designed home exudes.

Charming cottage, walk to CBD or to the Jetty...

225 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $430,000 ...

Conveniently located within walking distance of Coffs Harbour's CBD is this original 3 bedroom cottage style home on a manageable 500m2 block Zoned R3 Medium...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $820,000 ...

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Stunning acreage close to CBD...

328 North Boambee Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 2 2 $899,000 ...

Rarely does an opportunity like this come around. An opportunity to purchase a rural property on 21.5 fully fenced acres in the beautiful North Boambee Valley...

Poised above Charlesworth Bay... Spectacular coastal views...

1/21 Charlesworth Bay Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 3 2 $1,150,000 ...

Exclusively positioned in one of Coffs Harbour's most prestigious locations, this exceptional property will captivate you with its relaxed beachside atmosphere...

Stunning home with everything at your doorstep...

299 Sawtell Road, Boambee East 2452

House 5 3 8 $579,000 ...

Walking upstairs into this beautiful renovated home your eyes light up. Open plan design, modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, large walk-in...

Iconic Coffs Harbour resort land up for grabs

SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Land surrounding Novotel Pacific Bay Resort is up for sale.

Large land opportunity goes on sale

Plenty of potential for those with vision

POTENTIAL PLUS: This Howard St home is ripe for a little renovation or development

SNEAK PEEK: The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Stamp duty the root of price problems

STAMP DUTY: There are calls for a reduction in stamp duty to ease housing affordability.

Calls for action to help housing affordability

Agent steps out with new brand

New look for Coffs agent

Bonville beauty earns top dollar

Bonville's exclusivity factor has just gone up a notch

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!