BETTER BUSINESS: Nominate a local business for recognition in the annual Sunny's Business Awards
Opinion

Recognising the Coffs Coast's best in business

by GARTH SHIPPERLEE, EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COFFS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
2nd Apr 2019 3:42 PM

IT'S time to nominate a business you love for the Sunny's Business Awards

Have you ever been so impressed by the service received from a Coffs Coast business you've had the urge to give them a big rap?

Well, you can now put a favourite business or worker in the running for a prestigious award and there's 21 different categories to choose from.

That's right; anyone can nominate a business for the Sunnys. We encourage everyone to take a moment and nominate their favourite business, whether it be for great customer service, it might be their favourite restaurant with fantastic food or a business going above and beyond what is normally expected.

They could be your clients, or they could be a business or employee from where you shop, a tradie you've used - essentially any business you think is a great business for whatever reason.

So, show you support for local business and get nominating. Note the closing date to nominate a business is May 1 and application entries close May 8, so don't delay submit your nomination for your favourite business today.

All you have to do is log onto www.sunnysbusinessawards.com.au and on the home page there is a 'nomination form'. Complete the information on this form and hit the submit button. It's that easy.

The annual awards were inaugurated more than 15 years ago to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work, achievements and success of our region's many inspirational businesses and business leaders.

The annual Sunny's Business Awards are hosted by the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce and remain the Coffs Coast's leading, independent, prestigious small business awards program. The awards are supported by major sponsor, the Holiday Coast Credit Union and the many other category sponsors from throughout the business community.

For everything to do with the Sunnys go to www.sunnysbusinessawards.com.au

chamber of commerce sunnys
Coffs Coast Advocate

