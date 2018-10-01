Recognising hard working women

DO you know a woman who works hard in the community and deserves special recognition?

The International Women's Day Committee has announced the opening of nominations for the International Women's Day Woman of the Year 2019.

Nominations are sought for suitable women who are able to meet the following criteria.

The International Women's Day (IWD) Coffs Coast Woman of the Year Award 2019 will honour a woman who:

- Demonstrates significant leadership and achievement in empowering women and girls,

- Is engaged in work of a voluntary, community, business or professional nature,

- Is a resident of the Coffs Coast (Coffs Harbour Local Government Area and Bellingen Shire).

The Awards are $1000 for the winner and $250 for a runner up.

An information session will be held to assist with writing to the guidelines on Wednesday, October 17 from 5.30pm to 7pm in the boardroom of the ANZ bank.

Email iwdcoffscoast@gmail.com for nomination forms and guidelines.

Applications close on Sunday, November 18.

Winners will be announced at the International Women's Day breakfast in March 2019.