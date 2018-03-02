Recognising a community champion

PASSION: Kirsten Howton is the Coffs Harbour electorate's 2018 Local Woman of the Year.

PASSION: Kirsten Howton is the Coffs Harbour electorate's 2018 Local Woman of the Year. Rachel Vercoe

HER work in the community is driven by passion and commitment and was recognised in a considerable way earlier this week.

Kirsten Howton was presented with the Coffs Harbour electorate's 2018 Local Woman of the Year award by MP Andrew Fraser on Wednesday.

Inspired to fundraise for the NSW Cancer Council after losing her former husband to cancer, she has been a long-standing supporter and has hosted many successful Australia's Biggest Morning Tea events to raise money for for cancer research.

Kirsten has also served on the Stars of Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer Committee since 2011 and danced with her husband Russ Holland last year, winning the Judges' Choice Award.

"Ms Howton is well known for her passionate devotion to the Coffs Coast and for her hard work in making this community an even better place to live,” Mr Fraser said.

"She gives her time and energy to improving the lives of others and is a formidable advocate for the causes close to her heart.

"I am proud to have women like Kirsten Howton living in my community.”

The award is presented ahead of International Women's Day, which will be celebrated on Thursday, March 8.