Reckon you can peel a prawn quicker than anyone?

Ocean Harvest Festival organisers Carl Mower and Sherry Price from Another Tasty Event, Nicole McLennan from Coffs Harbour City Council with Joshua Cook and Bec Wilson from the Coffs Harbour Fishermen’s Co-op.

Ocean Harvest Festival organisers Carl Mower and Sherry Price from Another Tasty Event, Nicole McLennan from Coffs Harbour City Council with Joshua Cook and Bec Wilson from the Coffs Harbour Fishermen’s Co-op. Trevor Veale

FRESH seafood, cold beverages and live music by the water: does it get much better?

The ideal waterfront day celebrating everything great about the Coffs Coast's seafood industry is exactly what the region's latest food festival Ocean Harvest, is all about.

On Saturday, August 17, the Jetty marina surrounding the Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Co-op will transform into a hub for fun, food and entertainment.

The inaugural Ocean Harvest is the latest festival by Another Tasty Event and organiser Carl Mower said the family-friendly affair will have much more on offer than delicious seafood-based meals.

"Ocean Harvest is a celebration of the amazing seafood industry we have right here on the Coffs Coast," Carl said.

"The festival marks the beginning of the winter prawn season and we will be showcasing an abundance of fresh seafood."

The new look Coffs Harbour Fishermen’s Co-Op.

The fully licensed event will feature a range of food stalls, along with craft beers and wines to pair with your favourite dishes.

Live music will play throughout the afternoon and people will also have a chance to learn how to cook the perfect seafood dish at home, with cooking demonstrations from the Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Co-op.

A highlight of the day is set to be the hotly contested prawn peeling competition.

"The Professional Fisherman's Association will also be there on the day with plenty of information for those interested in the industry," Carl said.

"Come on down and enjoy a great local event with some of the best food and entertainment the region has to offer."

The festival on Saturday, August 17 will run from 11am to 7pm. Entry is free.