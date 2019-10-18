RECAP: The week that was on the Coffs Coast

Here's a list of the most read articles on the Coffs Coast Advocate website this week.

THURSDAY

Man allegedly threatens M1 drivers with gun.

Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

A MAN was arrested and charged with allegedly pointing a prohibited weapon, that's easily acquired online, at drivers on the Pacific Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

A new 'industry leading' childcare centre has been earmarked for the heart of the city.

New childcare centre planned for Coffs CBD

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged to construct a new 'industry leading' childcare centre in the heart of the city.

Coffs Harbour's reputation as friendly tourist destination has been proven nationally.

Why you won't find a friendlier place than Coffs

LOCALS know how great this place is, but Coffs Harbour has made a national list that every tourist town aspires to feature on and it's all on the back of favourable reviews from our visitors.

Pictures of Westpac Chopper cruise ship rescue

PICTURES: Dramatic seas rescue off North Coast

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to rescue a cruise ship passenger off the North Coast.

WEDNESDAY

An artist impression of the proposed seven-storey apartment building.

REVEALED: Seven storey development earmarked for the Jetty

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged to construct a $14.26 million seven-storey apartment and commercial complex at Coffs Harbour's jetty area.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued.

A 1,000 bolt start to the storm season

The Coffs Coast was battered by a thunderous start to the storm season on Wednesday, as more than 1,000 lightning strokes were recorded on the North Coast.

A second severe storm warning followed on Thursday.

The company was formed in 2002 and is now the subject of a massive take-over offer.

Council-backed company earmarked for $27.5 million takeover

The acquisition of the company, which Coffs Harbour City Council and Bellingen Shire Council are shareholders in could deliver massive windfalls to the Coffs Coast.

LIVE AT THE CHAPEL: Eskimo Joe.

Eskies on chill for hot Coffs show

ESKIMO Joe fans have something to toast a glass of red wine to, with the Aussie rock band back in full swing after an extended hiatus as they make their way to Coffs Harbour.

Win a stunning New Zealand south island holiday, worth more than $17,000.

WIN: Eight nights on New Zealand's South Island for four

CENTRAL Otago vineyards, wine tasting, a winery lunch, a helicopter and an open-top Jeep.

Is there anything better? Enter the draw here.

The alleged large-scale drug operation was dismantled by police after an eight-month long investigation.

Coffs alleged drug syndicate members set to be sentenced

AS dawn broke on December 21, police officers forced their way into several homes across northern NSW in what was the culmination of an eight month-long investigation into a major drug supply network operating in the region.

TUESDAY

A female bicycle rider was killed in the accident involving a truck.

Vision shows cyclist hit by a truck in highway fatality

The 65-year-old well known local woman was killed while riding her bicycle across the Pacific Highway at Boambee East. The crash involved a truck belonging to a local company.

The alleged victim was a 21-year-old woman.

Family's horror after finding armed woman hiding in laundry

A FAMILY was left shaken when they discovered a woman, wielding a knife and screw driver, had been hiding inside their home.

Police are searching for the four men involved.

ATTACK: Man left injured after home invasion

A MAN has been attacked by four men armed with a baseball bat, golf club and knife during a home invasion at Coffs Harbour.

Storm damage at Urunga. Trevor Veale

From droughts, fires to damaging storms

NRMA Insurance revealed the top 10 suburbs on the Mid North Coast for storm damage insurance claims in a joint warning with the SES to property owners to check their policies and prepare for the storm season.

Our education series is rolling out all the key facts you should know about your school community. Warren Lynam

Coffs Coast's richest and most expensive schools revealed

INDEPENDENT analysis of school financial records from the MySchool website has shown the massive amount of money some schools make every year, and how little some schools are forced to scrape by on.

MONDAY

Our education series is examining government budgets and reports into local schools. Lisa Musico

Funding v capital works: What your school gets

THIS insightful education series examines what each Coffs Coast schools receives in terms of State and Federal Government funding.

Amy Green was the woman killed in Sunday's fatal crash on the Waterfall Way. Facebook

Mother remembers 'baby girl' killed in Bellingen crash

THE mother of the woman killed in Sunday's fatal crash near Bellingen remembered her 'baby girl' and the cherished last day they spent together.

Who appeared before the Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

IN COURT: The 70 people facing the magistrate today

Each week we list the accused facing criminal charges in the Coffs Harbour Local Court.

A former Coffs Harbour school teacher appeared in the Coffs Harbour courthouse on Thursday.

Former teacher faces sentencing over sexual assault charges

A FORMER high school teacher from Coffs Harbour will be sentenced for sexually assaulting a young woman at his home last year.

