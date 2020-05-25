Recap: how your team is placed for NRL relaunch

David Fifita (left) and Payne Haas (right) of the Broncos celebrate winning the round two NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

David Fifita (left) and Payne Haas (right) of the Broncos celebrate winning the round two NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

IT seems like it was a lifetime ago that season 2020 of the NRL kicked off, only for coronavirus to bring the competition to a screaming halt after two rounds.

But, as of Thursday night, rugby league will be back.

And ahead of the NRL's highly-anticipated season return, here's a recap to help refresh your memories on how each Queensland team started the year.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership, returning Thursday 28th May. Watch every game Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

With premiership points set to be carried over into the new-look 2020 competition, those first two rounds now prove to be crucial.

For 67 days, the Broncos have remained in fifth spot on the ladder following their unbeaten start, while the Cowboys are sitting at seventh.

The Titans meanwhile endured a disastrous start to the year and will have a fair bit of work to do to get themselves off the bottom of the table as they head into part two of the season.

Here's a look at what worked and what needs improving for the three Queensland clubs as they begin their 2020 campaign … again.

BRONCOS

THE START

ROUND 1: 28-21 victory over the Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium

ROUND 2: 22-18 victory over the Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium

Brisbane flew out of the blocks to start their 2020 season campaign, with a surprising but impressive 2-0 win-loss record to kick things off.

It was by no means an easy feat, having travelled to Townsville to open the Cowboys' new state-of-the-art stadium.

But a red-hot David Fifita and Jamayne Isaako helped the Broncos to spoil North Queensland's house-warming party.

Back down to Brisbane the following week and the Broncos had to confront Wayne Bennett's Rabbitohs in front of an empty Suncorp Stadium and this time, star centre Kotoni Staggs helped the home side to victory with a hat-trick of tries.

IN-FORM PLAYERS

The new halves combination of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft looked promising in the opening two rounds of the 2020 season. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England.

Fifita, Isaako and Staggs - all mentioned above - showed just how dangerous the young Broncos pack will be this season.

The new-look spine of Jake Turpin, Anthony Milford, Brodie Croft and Isaako also looked the goods as they commandeered the side to both victories.

WHO NEEDS TO LIFT

Tevita Pangai Jr won’t play for the Broncos until Round 6. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled.

Tevita Pangai Jr - not because of his form but his aggression.

In the Round 1 clash with the Cowboys, Pangai Jr was slapped with a four game ban for a dangerous hit on Justin O'Neill and will now sit out the next three games for the Broncos.

LADDER POSITION

5th

CASUALTY WARD/SUSPENSIONS

- Matt Lodge (knee) - set to return in Round 3 or Round 4

- David Fifita (knee) - set to return in Round 6

- Tevita Pangai Jr (suspension) - set to return in Round 6

- Jordan Kahu (shoulder) - set to return mid-June

- Sean O'Sullivan (knee) - set to return mid-June

- Jack Bird (knee) - out for the season

- Keenan Palasia (knee) - out for the season

COWBOYS

THE START

ROUND 1: 28-21 loss to the Broncos at Queensland Country Bank Stadium

ROUND 2: 24-16 victory over the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium

It was a mixed start for the boys in the north.

Following their disappointing season-opener in front of their home fans inside their brand new stadium, the Cowboys backed it up with a hard-fought win over the Bulldogs in Sydney.

Their Round 2 clash was the first ever NRL game in front of a locked stadium and even without the crowds, North Queensland managed to get the win, led by none other than a rampaging Jason Taumalolo.

The human wrecking ball ran for a record 318m in that match and fans will be hoping the two month break has given Taumalolo enough time to recover for another 300m+ performance this Friday night.

IN-FORM PLAYERS

Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium, Sydney. Picture: Phil Hillyard.

Taumalolo was on fire to start the season and it seems to have rubbed off on his fellow forwards.

Coen Hess has impressed everybody with his training and game day performances.

He scored a try against the Bulldogs and put in a monumental sprint to tackle the opposition fullback into touch during a crucial part of the match.

The Michael Morgan-Scott Drinkwater halves combination also began to ignite in that match which has plenty of fans salivating over their potential.

WHO NEEDS TO LIFT

Cowboys recruit Valentine Holmes can only get better. Picture: Matt Taylor.

Valentine Holmes has been surprisingly impressive in his first two games, with many commentators telling fans to be patient with the Cowboys No. 1 before he finds form.

The former NFL aspirant showed plenty of promise in the opening two matches with just a few small errors in his game to fix before he becomes one of the game's best.

Jake Granville should hopefully find another gear this season with new dummy half recruit and bench utility Reece Robson nipping at his ankles.

LADDER POSITION

7th

CASUALTY WARD/SUSPENSIONS

- Michael Morgan (shoulder) - set to return mid-June

TITANS

THE START

Justin Holbrook has a lot of work to do in his first season as Gold Coast Titans coach. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Round 1: 24-6 loss to the Raiders at GIO Stadium

Round 2: 46-6 loss to the Eels at CBUS Super Stadium

Well, it wasn't the start they wanted under new head coach Justin Holbrook with the Titans quickly falling to the bottom of the table after the first two rounds.

It was supposed to be a new Titans in 2020 after their worst ever season in 2019, finishing last and without a head coach.

However, the Gold Coast boys looked slow out of the blocks and poor ball handling in both games allowed the opposition to take advantage of them.

Granted, their opening games were against the 2019 runners-up and a red-hot Parramatta side.

All they need is one win to boost their confidence, having endured loss after loss since Round 13, 2019.

IN-FORM PLAYERS

The Gold Coast showed glimpses of potential but not enough to worry either Canberra or Parramatta.

Tyrone Peachey, Ash Taylor and Phillip Sami look to be the club's go-to players this season if they continue to improve.

WHO NEEDS TO LIFT

Jarrod Wallace and his fellow Titans forwards need to lift to help the Gold Coast off the bottom of the table. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt.

Well, most of the squad.

The forwards in particular were lacklustre in both games, with Fox Sports Lab stats revealing a worrying look at the club's engine room.

Against Parramatta, the Titans starting forwards ran for a combined 303m for the entire 80 minutes.

Eels forwards Junior Paulo (185m) and Ryan Matterson (103m) combined almost ran for more metres than they did.

LADDER POSITION

16th

CASUALTY WARD/SUSPENSION

- AJ Brimson (back) - set to return mid-June

- Ryan James (knee) - out indefinitely

- Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly may miss out on a starting spot due to missing crucial training time during the flu vaccination debate

- Beau Fermor (knee) - set to return mid-June