Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 58,000 Holden Commodores with the model year 2014-2016 have been recalled.
More than 58,000 Holden Commodores with the model year 2014-2016 have been recalled. Iain Curry
Motoring

RECALLED: Holden issues safety notice on 66,000 cars

Grant Edwards
by
20th Dec 2018 9:17 AM

MORE than 66,000 Holdens have been recalled due to possible steering problems.

The safety notice affects 58,731 VF model Commodores and nearly 2000 WN Caprice with model years from 2014-2016 - built on or before April 30, 2015.

More than 5000 Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) variants have also been recalled, including Clubsport, Maloo and GTS variants.

The recall notice warns that increased electrical resistance in a component within the electric power steering system may result in a loss of power steering assistance.

"When driving at low speed, a potential for increased steering efforts exists which may result in reduced steering control," the warning notice says.

"This may pose an in increased risk of accident or injury to vehicle occupants or other road users."

There are currently no replacement parts available.

Holden says it will contact owners directly to advise what action is required.

Click here to see the VIN list on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission website.

For more information contact Holden Customer Care on 1800 632 826.

 

The safety notice affects HSV VF Clubsport, HSV VF Maloo and HSV VF GTS.
The safety notice affects HSV VF Clubsport, HSV VF Maloo and HSV VF GTS.
cars news editors picks holden commodore holden vf commodore hsv maloo ute motoring recall
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Trouble makers to get a package deal

    premium_icon Trouble makers to get a package deal

    News The policy targets aggressive and anti-social behaviour at licensed venues across Coffs.

    • 20th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    • 20th Dec 2018 9:25 AM
    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    • 20th Dec 2018 9:15 AM
    Operation Safe Arrival set to target rural roads

    premium_icon Operation Safe Arrival set to target rural roads

    News Double demerits in place from Friday.

    • 20th Dec 2018 9:15 AM

    Local Partners