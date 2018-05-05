Menu
RECALL: Potential metal in some Coles ice cream

Adam Hourigan
by
4th May 2018 6:50 PM | Updated: 5th May 2018 4:56 AM

IF you're sitting down to dessert tonight, you might want to check the dates on your ice-creams before you eat.

Coles has recalled Coles Mini Classic 360mL 6 pack in both Vanilla and Almond flavours sold in Coles Supermarkets, Coles Online and Coles Express in Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales.

The recall is due to the potential presence of metal fragments. Customers should not eat these products.

The products are:

  • Coles Mini Classics Vanilla 360mL 6 pack, Best Before 16/04/2020 and 17/04/2020
  • Coles Mini Classics Almond 360mL 6 pack, Best Before 18/04/2020

No other date codes are affected.

Ice-cream products affected by recall.
Food products containing metal may cause injury if consumed. Customers who purchased any of these products should return it to their nearest Coles supermarket store for a full refund.

Coles are advising any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Customers seeking further information can contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562.

