Recall of Aldi milk due to E.coli contamination

The recall affects some bottles of Farmdale 3L milk from Aldi.

Farmdale full cream milk from Aldi stores in ACT and selected stores in NSW has been recalled due to possible E.coli contamination.

Aldi issued the recall on Friday night for 3L Farmdale milk in plastic bottles.

The affected milk has the used by date of February 25 and has been available for sale this week.

E.coli is one of the caused of food poisoning and call produce vomiting and diarrhoea, and anyone who noticed these symptoms should seek medical advice.

Consumers should not drink this milk but return it to the place of purchase or contact Aldi for a full refund.

They can also contact the Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993.

It is the second brand of milk recalled this week, with some Dairy Farmers milk also pulled from shelves over E.coli fears.