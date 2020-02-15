Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The recall affects some bottles of Farmdale 3L milk from Aldi.
The recall affects some bottles of Farmdale 3L milk from Aldi.
News

Recall of Aldi milk due to E.coli contamination

15th Feb 2020 7:16 AM

Farmdale full cream milk from Aldi stores in ACT and selected stores in NSW has been recalled due to possible E.coli contamination.

Aldi issued the recall on Friday night for 3L Farmdale milk in plastic bottles.

The affected milk has the used by date of February 25 and has been available for sale this week.

E.coli is one of the caused of food poisoning and call produce vomiting and diarrhoea, and anyone who noticed these symptoms should seek medical advice.

Consumers should not drink this milk but return it to the place of purchase or contact Aldi for a full refund.

They can also contact the Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993.

It is the second brand of milk recalled this week, with some Dairy Farmers milk also pulled from shelves over E.coli fears.

More Stories

Show More
aldi e.coli milk nsw recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery hero smashes car window to free trapped baby

        premium_icon Mystery hero smashes car window to free trapped baby

        News Grateful parents want to say thank you properly.

        What $1-million in fire relief will fund in the Orara Valley

        premium_icon What $1-million in fire relief will fund in the Orara Valley

        News Two homes lost and 41 households affected by November bushfires

        Homicide boss told family ‘William not our only case’: Court

        premium_icon Homicide boss told family ‘William not our only case’: Court

        Crime William Tyrrell foster mum's stunning allegations.

        POINT OF NO RETURN: Contracts drawn up on $76.5m project

        premium_icon POINT OF NO RETURN: Contracts drawn up on $76.5m project

        News Latest in the saga of the $76.5 million Civic and Cultural Space.