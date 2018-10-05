Menu
North Wall officially opens on Saturday.
North Wall officially opens on Saturday.
Rebuilt harbour breakwall opens

Rachel Vercoe
by
5th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

IT'S been two years in the making and today, locals and visitors will be able to walk along the northern break wall on their way to Muttonbird Island.

The $9 million upgrade started in June, 2016, just days after an east coast low hit, destroying boats, moving rocks and causing major damage to the marina.

But today, after a couple years with some minor hiccups along the way, the wall is open for the public to enjoy.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the upgrade, funded by the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government has restored the popular attraction and made the area safer for visitors and local businesses.

"This is an exciting day for the people of Coffs Harbour who have been looking forward to seeing this upgrade completed," Mr Fraser said.

"This area is a great tourist drawcard with around 200,000 uses of the breakwater every year for recreational activities, sightseeing and access to Muttonbird Island.

"We have great cafes, restaurants and local shops to visit while in the region, so I would encourage everyone to put Coffs Harbour on their holiday list."

The project saw around 50,000 tonnes of rock and 1,427 hanbars placed along the breakwater, the crest of the surface raised and sealed with bitumen and a new hand railing installed.

"The upgrade will see better protection for the boardwalk, commercial and industry wharves and moorings, and the fishermen's co-op and surrounding businesses.

"With the completion of these works I have no doubt we will see plenty of visitors to our beautiful harbour."

Coffs Coast Advocate

