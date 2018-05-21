Rebels surrender lead to the Axemen grind

South Grafton Rebels leaders Ron Gordon (left) and Grant Stevens were all smiles after the Rebels won the Group 2 preliminary final against the Coffs Harbour Comets. rugby league 27 August 2017 Geoff King Motors Park

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels squandered an 12-point lead to slip out of the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League first grade top five on Sunday.

Rebels conceded 28 second-half points to the Orara Valley Axemen in the round seven clash at Coramba Coliseum.

"We're our own worst enemy in our heads lately,” captain Xavier Sullivan said. "We don't seem to have the confidence that we can finish teams off. We're blowing teams away first half but in the second half got that mentality that we expect to lose. It's frustrating.”

Nick McGrady scored in the fourth minute to get the ball rolling for the Rebels, and when the centre knocked over a penalty goal on the stroke of half-time the Rebels led 18-6.

However, by the 51st minute the Axemen had drawn level through Liam Dunn and 10 minutes later Luke Beaumont capitalised on an error close to the line to give the home side the lead for the first time in the match.

An injury to halfback David Briggs and Kieran Stewart send to sin bin for a blatant offside didn't help the tiring Rebels and the Axemen extended their lead

A 75th minute try to Nick McGrady gave the Rebels a faint sniff of hope, but a fight in the 77th minute broke any momentum. Rebels centre Luke French was sent off and Cain Bunt sent to the sin bin, and play was delayed further as things became heated near the sidelines.

The Axemen were awarded the penalty and soon Steven Cetinich crossed over to finish with a hat-trick.

"Our fitness needs to lift a bit and we know that,” Sullivan said.

"We knew they'd be an 80-minute team, especially the way Col (Speed) coaches. They're always in for a grind.

"Once you start getting fatigued you start doing a few silly things, giving away a few silly penalties, do some attacking plays you probably normally wouldn't do.

"But if we can give it that 20 minutes after half time, I'm confident we can beat any team, we showed that against Sawtell.

In some good news for the Rebels, Grant 'Stumpy' Stevens, sporting a heavily-strapped right knee, came on in the 30th minute to make his long-awaited return.

There was more joy for Rebels earlier in the day, when their women's league tag side kept its undefeated start to The Glyde Family Trophy competition intact with a comprehensive 18-4 victory. Axemen took the honours in reserve grade 36-22.

ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 34 (Steven Cetinich 3, Luke Beaumont, Liam Dunn, Michael Hart tries; Liam Dunn 5 goals) def SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 22 (Nick McGrady 2, Phil Bundock, Xavier Sullivan tries; McGrady 3 goals).