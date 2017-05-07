22°
Rebels show resilience to down courageous Panthers

Matthew Elkerton
| 7th May 2017 9:02 PM
Rebels five-eighth Hughie Stanley (left) led from the front for the red and whites during the Group 2 first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park.
Rebels five-eighth Hughie Stanley (left) led from the front for the red and whites during the Group 2 first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

RUBGY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels overcame a lopsided penalty count and a gruelling Sawtell Panthers forward pack to maintain their perfect record at home.

First grade referee Faron Nelson blew eight penalties to four against the home side, with moments of wayward discipline almost costing the Rebels.

Panthers showed courage to fight back to within a try in the second half despite losing an entire bench to the casualty ward, including North Coast representative forward Asalemo Usumanu in the opening stages.

Panthers forward Asalemo Usumanu is taken from the field in the first half during the Group 2 first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park.
Panthers forward Asalemo Usumanu is taken from the field in the first half during the Group 2 first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

But it was a double to fullback Nick McGrady and a perfect afternoon with the boot for Aaron Taylor that proved the difference as Rebels ran out 36-18 victors at McKittrick Park.

Kayan Davis was the first to cross the stripe for the South Grafton side after a barnstorming break made by centre Austin Cooper had the Sawtell side scrambling in defence.

With the home side shifting the ball the other way, Grant Brown poked his head through half a gap in the defensive line before finding Davis with an offload to draw first blood on the scoreboard.

South Grafton made it two tries on the board when Matt Laurie, who was later taken from the field in an ambulance for a neck complaint, dove on to a loose Hugh Stanley kick.

Fullback Nick McGrady made it a three-converted try difference 10 minutes out from the break when he sliced through for his first try of the afternoon.

Matt Wakefield dove across just before the half-time break to bring Sawtell back within striking distance of the Rebels at 18-6 heading into the main break.

South Grafton had all the momentum to start the second half but lacked in execution with final passes going to turf and players running in circles looking for options.

GET OUT OF MY WAY: Rebels barnstorming centre Austin Cooper barrages his way into the Sawtell defensive line during the first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park.
GET OUT OF MY WAY: Rebels barnstorming centre Austin Cooper barrages his way into the Sawtell defensive line during the first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

It took a moment of Hugh Stanley brilliance to break the home side's scoring drought midway through the second half with the five-eighth stepping back off his right foot before finding the elusive Kieren Stewart who ducked under a lazy goal line effort to take the score out to 24-12.

But Sawtell was not going to die wondering as fullback Lachlan Miller single- handedly ignited the visiting side with a series of relentless returns of the football.

Sawtell's front-rower Luke Serevi was also unstoppable for the visitors as he continued to punch his way into the South Grafton defence on the first hit up of each set.

The Fijian tank was heavily involved in Sawtell's third try as he regathered a Rebels charge down attempt, showing a clean pair of heels, before finding centre Nathan Dyson who dove across to bring it within a converted try.

Sawtell prop Luke Serevi did not stop running for the Panthers during the Group 2 first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park.
Sawtell prop Luke Serevi did not stop running for the Panthers during the Group 2 first grade clash between South Grafton Rebels and Sawtell Panthers at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

However it was Rebels fullback Nick McGrady who secured the win for the Rebels with his second four-pointer of the afternoon crossing off the back of a Stanley short ball with 10 minutes left on the clock.

While their attempt at a short kick off did not go in Sawtell's favour, the visitors soon found themselves marched upfield from back-to-back penalties against the Rebels.

But it was a goal line resolve that had Rebels coach Ron Gordon singing to the heavens, as the South Grafton side refused to have their defenses breached.

Ant Skinner put the icing on the cake for the South Grafton side turning three Panthers inside-out before dashing between them all to score a great solo effort and put the match beyond a doubt.

IN OTHER Group 2 action a fast-finishing Grafton Ghosts maintained their undefeated season in-tact against Coffs Harbour Comets running out 56-28 victors at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Under the guidance of playing coach Troy Robinson, Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies continued to prove they are a side not to be messed with, notching a second consecutive win against Nambucca Heads Roosters 28-14.

Yesterday, Col Speed's Orara Valley Axemen notched their second win of the season upsetting a scorned Macksville 22-20 at Allan Gillett Oval.

Topics:  clarence league country rugby league crl group 2 match report rugby league sawtell panthers south grafton rebels

