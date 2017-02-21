28°
News

Rebels 'dumbfounded' over Coffs Coast 9s final snub

Matthew Elkerton
| 21st Feb 2017 5:00 AM
South Grafton Rebels first grade side at the Coffs Coast 9s.
South Grafton Rebels first grade side at the Coffs Coast 9s. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels' first grade side were left scratching their heads at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday after the undefeated side missed out on a berth in the Coffs Coast 9s final on a for-and-against countback.

Despite winning all three of their regular round clashes, the Rebels were told to pack the bus early as Macksville Sea Eagles - who won the two clashes they played - were given passage to the final showdown with Port Macquarie Sharks as the points differential percentage reportedly eclipsed South Grafton.

Rebels coach Ron Gordon said the club felt "robbed" by the result and they would likely not support the preseason tournament in future years.

"We are dumbfounded about it, just couldn't believe it " he said. "After the win against Bello (Bellingen- Dorrigo Magpies) I told the boys to find some shade and rest up for the final. Little did I know we wouldn't even be playing it.

"You do feel robbed. The boys put in the hard yards to remain undefeated for nothing in the end.

"I don't think we will support (the competition) again until they change the way it is run."

Coffs Coast 9s coordinator Steve Gooley hit back at Gordon's claims, claiming every club knew the way it worked from the start of the day.

"It was always laid out that teams would qualify for finals based on for-and-against percentages," he said.

"Everyone had the rules at the start of the competition."

Photos
View Gallery

The Coffs Harbour Comets club president said the event was again "bigger and better" than previous seasons and has a hope to one day run it as a two-day carnival.

"We were very happy, it was very successful once again," Gooley said. "We have grown the competition over a number of years and 2017 was the best of the lot.

"At the end of the event every single club came up to me and said they had a great day and would be back to contest it next year."

While Gordon was disappointed with the end result, he said the round games provided a great opportunity for his side to get time on the field ahead of the regular season kick-off next month.

It was a strong preseason showing for the Group 2 champions as they aim for a third straight premiership crown in 2017.

While missing a few of their more experienced first grade names including Hugh Stanley, Jade Duroux and Ben Woods, the competition gave Gordon a chance to blood a few of the younger brigade.

Former under-18 players Brendan Ellis and Adam Landsberry acquitted themselves well in Coffs Harbour, while it was boom outside back Kieron Johnson-Heron who had heads turning.

"Giving those younger blokes a run with the top grade side did wonders for our club," Gordon said. "Kieron is a freak of a talent, he has come up through the ranks last year and really impressed a lot of people at the weekend.

Front rower Karl Woodley refound the form he showed at the back end of last year which saw him go within a whisker of player of the grand final honours against the Ghosts, while Matty Laurie proved why he has been part of the Rebels' make-up for a number of years.

The side was dominant against 2016 NRRRL grand finalists Cudgen in their first clash winning 21-4 before also securing results against hosts Coffs Harbour (21-15) and Group 2 cellar dwellers Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies (17-15).

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league coffs coast 9s coffs harbour ron gordon rugby league south grafton rebels steve gooley

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

THE screen time tides have turned after research has found children now spend more time online than watching TV.

Rebels 'dumbfounded' over Coffs Coast 9s final snub

South Grafton Rebels first grade side at the Coffs Coast 9s.

Coach Ron Gordon admitted club felt like it had been "robbed"

Child's play at Coffs Harbour Hospital

TIME OUT: Red Cross Playscheme volunteer, Coralie Thompson with young patient, Jaidal, in the CHHC children's ward.

Giving mums, dads and carers some time out

AFL draw features another dose of cross conference matches

Sawtell/Toormina and the Coffs Breakers will renew their rivalry when they meet in a grand final replay in round three of the AFL North Coast season.

AFL North Coast releases its fixture for the upcoming 2017 season.

Local Partners

Child's play at Coffs Harbour Hospital

Reading a book, playing a game or having a chat; it's all in a day's volunteering for these friendly grandmothers

Deadly dog virus outbreak strikes South Grafton

Dog generic.

"Once they have the disease, it's too late"

Jackass crew eye off the Big Banana

WILD SHOW: The Jackass crew a promise a wild Coffs Harbour show.

Iconic Coffs landmark grabs Jackass crew's attention

Make a Jackass of yourself live on stage

Jackass's Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna on stage during the crew's Fillthy Seppo Tour of Ausralia. The mayhem arrives at the Coffs Harbour on February 23.

Jackass team head to Coffs to wreak havoc

Sizzling Bookfest bargains

CHOCKERS: Lester Platts and Chris Ryland, Coffs Harbour South Rotary preparing for Bookfest April 1-8.

80,000 book will hit the Bookfest tables in April

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

THE screen time tides have turned after research has found children now spend more time online than watching TV.

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

‘I didn’t stuff it up like you have’: Plibersek on Q&A

“I didn’t stuff it up the way you have stuffed it up, George”: Tanya Plibersek.

Plibersek lashed out at Brandis to plenty of applause

MKR cheating scandal: Alyse and Matt hit back

Matt Jenner shows his MKR rivals the curry paste he and Alyse used.

Alyse and Matt Jenner have hit back at claims they cheated on MKR

MKR rocked by satay sauce cheating scandal

Alyse and Matt slammed for satay sauce fiasco.

'Nasty' Married At First Sight groom ripped apart on TV

Anthony gets torn down during the Married At First Sight commitment ceremony.

MAFS groom Anthony faces the music after fiery dinner party.

Proud Mary in Hotel California

Kings of Country - Take it to the Limit.

If you are looking for a rock solid investment this is it!

2/17 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $275,000

If you have been searching for a well maintained, well managed, easy care townhouse to live in or invest then this superb property should be at the top of your...

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 POA

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Sawtell Retreat

28 Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 2 1 2 $629,000

Set in an elevated position on the desirable Eleventh Avenue, this light-filled home is architecturally inspired and pristinely presented with modern finishes...

TIDY &amp; MODERN INDUSTRIAL UNIT...

Unit 8/13 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $275,000 (Incl.

Unit 8 is part of an industrial complex located in the Isles Industrial Estate. This unit has a total floor area of approximately 102sqm with its own internal...

New Executive Style Home On Quality Block At Pearl Estate

137 Pearl Circuit, Valla 2448

House 4 2 2 $829,000

Why buy new when all the hard work is done for you? This beautiful and practical home on one of this estates best blocks, has so much more to offer, from high...

Large modern home on generous block With expansive mountain views.

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $499,000 ...

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

Great Size Home on 967m2 Block, Close to Beach

6 Wattle Place, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $419,000

Nestled Away in a quiet Cull-de-sac, high on the hill will impress the buyer that is looking for space and a decent size home and approx. 940mtrs to the beach. The...

New beach estate, new home under construction

33 Waterways Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $559,000

This magnificent north facing home in is only 3 minute drive to Sandy Beach and 5 min from shopping and Restaurants. Under construction and carefully planned by...

Beach Home in Great Order

66 Bluff road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Close to the beach and in tip top condition this family sized home represents a terrific opportunity to purchase a home you can move straight into. Featuring good...

Be seduced by a home without compromise and a beachside lifestyle!

14 San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000

Meticulously crafted for effortless living, this commanding residence enjoys an exclusive coastal address. Infused with contemporary, tropical styling cues, this...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

What would make renting better?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What would make renting better?

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

An exclusive private retreat

STUNNING: This North Sapphire Beach home is the ultimate in beach-side living.

An exclusive home in an exclusive address

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!