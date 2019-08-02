REBELS BEWARE: Panthers peaking at the right time of year

KEY PLAYER: Daniel Donovan will be a key figure for the Sawtell Panthers this Saturday.

SATURDAY afternoon the eyes of the local rugby league world will be fixed on McKittrick Park in South Grafton.

The Rebels and Sawtell Panthers meet in the minor semi final, with the loser to saddle up for their silly Sunday tomorrow.

The Panthers got over the top of Macksville last Saturday in a tight elimination final and will be looking to build their momentum Saturday.

"It was real semi final football last weekend, both teams played tough but were professional," Panthers coach Garry Stevenson said.

"It was probably our best game of the year to be honest, it was the performance we have been looking for all season."

"When we dropped off towards the end of the year it was as if the players were waiting for finals football. Training and their performance last weekend confirmed that for me.

"Their attitude, will, and desire have been outstanding. The boys are up for the journey so we're going to travel up there and give it a red hot crack."

Kick off for the South Grafton Rebels v Sawtell Panthers match is 2.30pm Saturday.

In other matches at McKittrick Park the Rebels play the Comets in both the ladies league tag and under-18s, while the Rebels host Woolgoolga in reserve grade.