Rebel’s 3000-calorie-a-day diet

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her weight loss journey.

The Pitch Perfect actor, 40, has been very open on social media about her "year of health," recently revealing that she'd lost around 20 kgs.

Now, the star has spilled her secrets to shedding the weight in a new interview with People magazine.

Rebel’s ‘Year of Health’ has had incredible results. Picture: Instagram.

"Before I was probably eating 3000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," she confessed.

"So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat."

The Cats actor added: "I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast."

However, like most diet-conscious individuals, Wilson said she cuts herself some slack sometimes when it comes to keeping to such rules.

"It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week," she explained.

"Some weeks are just write-offs, and there's nothing you can do about that."

Instead, the star is looking at the big picture as she works to obtain her goal weight.

"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," said Wilson.

"I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go, 'Nothing is forbidden.'

We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

Rebel’s transformation has been stunning fans on social media. Picture: Instagram

Being stuck at home thanks to the coronavirus pandemic has been helpful for her weight loss as well.

"I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress," recalled the star. "Because most of my stress is work-related."

She's spent her extra at-home time working to correct "bad habits to healthier ones".

"I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough either," she said.

"And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love."

During a recent visit to The Drew Barrymore Show, the Bridesmaids actor expanded on the idea of paying closer attention to her health.

"I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jetsetting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar," she admitted. "That was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts."

Eating was a way of dealing with the stress of becoming a celebrity, she said.

"I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally," Wilson said.

"There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating doughnuts."

Nowadays, she said, she's feeling "more in control" of her life and career.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Rebel's 3000-calorie-a-day diet